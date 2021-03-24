NoviSphere™ Installs Three Pathogen-Eradication Units At Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

"During the past year, we've invested a substantial amount of time and money into processes, products and equipment to ensure passenger health and safety during the pandemic," explained GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.F. "The NoviSphere units substantially build on that effort."

NoviSphere delivers scientifically proven UV-C light, together with proprietary baffling technology, to kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus. "Recognizing the need for clean, germ-free air in many public settings, we began developing our technology even before the pandemic hit," stated NoviSphere CEO Paul Lockhart, a former NASA astronaut and Air Force pilot. "The advent of COVID-19 upped the urgency of getting our pathogen eradicator into these environments. Our partnership with GRB demonstrates the airport's confidence in our technology and is an important step in helping restore the public's trust in traveling safely."

GRB is the first airport in the country to install the NoviSphere PE 254 systems. Two units are located on the main terminal floor: one in baggage claim and one near the elevator and escalators. The third unit is located on Concourse B. Each ceiling-mounted unit provides continuous pathogen eradication for up to 13,000 cubic feet of volume.

"People are starting to travel once again, and this should provide an added layer of reassurance to them as we get back to a more normal way of living," added Piette.

Brown County [Wis.] Executive Troy Streckenbach said, "Today's announcement shows the airport's commitment to a safe travel environment. Air travel, be it for leisure or business, is an important driver of our local economy, which is why we're pleased to see people flying again. We hope that trend continues as more people are vaccinated and our lives return to normal."

ABOUT GREEN BAY AUSTIN STRAUBEL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

GRB serves all of Northeast Wisconsin and portions of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It is one of only two commercial airports in Wisconsin designated as a Landing Rights Airport by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for international flight arrivals. To learn more, go to: www.flygrb.com and visit GRB's Facebook page or follow the airport on Twitter.

ABOUT NOVISPHERE

NoviSphere stands for "new environments." We deliver viral, pathogen and bacteria-free environments for a variety of applications and industries through demonstrated barrier protection and assured environmental quality. Our integrated components and pathogen-eradication systems are based on validated scientific methods that eliminate biohazardous material and other airborne contaminants from enclosed settings of any size, while our rarified, "move-in-ready" environments are designed to eliminate risk and promote occupant health and safety. To learn more, visit www.novisphere.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

