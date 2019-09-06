Novo Nordisk launching additional US insulin affordability offerings in January 2020

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk is expanding the company's affordability offering in the US beginning January 2, 2020. People with diabetes experience different issues and complexities that can't be covered by one solution. That's why the company continues to bring forth programs that will directly benefit even more people with diabetes – including those with insurance and those without – as we work toward much needed longer-term systemic reform.

Expanded affordability options available on January 2, 2020

The new offerings will include:

$99.00 Cash Card Program for Analog Insulins: Allows people with diabetes to purchase up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen ® /FlexTouch ® pens of any combination of Novo Nordisk analog insulins (3000 – 3600 Units total depending on brands) for a flat cost of $99.00 . Studies and clinical experience suggest that is an adequate supply to cover the monthly needs of most people with diabetes. This program is being made available from the Novo Nordisk US affiliate Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI)





NovoLog® and NovoLog® Mix Follow-On Brands (also known as an authorized generic): Follow-on brand versions of NovoLog® and NovoLog® Mix will be made available from the newly established Novo Nordisk US affiliate Novo Nordisk Pharma Inc. (NNPI) The follow-on brands will be priced at a 50 percent discount compared to the current list price of the branded versions. NovoLog® is Novo Nordisk's most widely prescribed insulin, used by approximately one million people with diabetes in the US.



Insulin Aspart and Insulin Aspart Protamine/Insulin Aspart (Insulin Aspart Mix) follow-on brands (FOB) will be available in vials and pens at the following list prices:







Follow-On Brand (FOB) List Prices :







Insulin Aspart FOB 10mL vial/1000 Units: $144.68





Insulin Aspart FOB 5x3mL Penfill® (box of 5 pens)/1500 Units: $268.73





Insulin Aspart FOB 5x3mL FlexPen® (box of 5 pens)/1500 Units: $279.41





Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30 FOB 10mL vial/1000 Units: $150.06





Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30 FOB 5x3mL FlexPen® (box of 5 pens)/1500 Units: $279.41

NovoLog® and NovoLog® Mix will still be available from NNI for those who wish to continue using it.

Affordability requires long-term reform

While we will continue to do what we can to help address affordability challenges in the short-term, changes within the system are required to make sustainable and meaningful affordability a reality. What a patient pays for medicine is influenced by insurance benefit design and pricing. While Novo Nordisk has acknowledged the role of list price, more needs to be done to improve how insurance benefits cover vital medicines, especially through high deductible health plans. Those plans push list prices to patients to fulfill a deductible, which sometimes means paying thousands of dollars.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently designated insulin as a preventive medicine. This allows high deductible health plans to cover insulin immediately, so patients only have to pay a co-pay versus requiring patients to pay list price until their deductible is met. That must be adopted by health plans – it's not automatic – and Novo Nordisk is encouraging its payer customers to adopt this rule.

"People with diabetes need more affordable options and we are going to continue doing what we can now while also working with other healthcare stakeholders on longer-term system reform. For instance, we support the recent IRS ruling that classifies diabetes medications as preventive care. We believe this has the potential to help a significant number of people with diabetes from an affordability perspective," said Doug Langa, executive vice president, North America Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc.

"We also want to do more to make people aware of all the programs and options across Novo Nordisk companies that may benefit them and are continuously working to ensure they are easier to access and navigate. We know that people have different challenges depending on their situation and encourage them to contact us to learn how we may be able to help," said Langa.

Affordability options already in place

The new options build upon programs Novo Nordisk already offers including:

A Patient Assistance Program (PAP) that Novo Nordisk has offered since 2003. The PAP provides free medicines, including all Novo Nordisk insulin medications, to eligible patients who do not have insurance; Medicare patients who incur high costs while in the Part D coverage gap or who do not have Part D coverage and have been denied the Extra-Help/Low-Income subsidy; and patients who are Medicaid eligible but have been denied Medicaid.

A family of four with an annual income up to $103,000 may receive free medications through our PAP. For individuals, the annual income limit for participation is $49,960. In 2018, nearly 50,000 Americans received free insulin from Novo Nordisk through this program.

may receive free medications through our PAP. For individuals, the annual income limit for participation is . In 2018, nearly 50,000 Americans received free insulin from Novo Nordisk through this program. Novo Nordisk human insulin that has been available at Walmart for about $25 /vial for 15 years. In 2017, we partnered with CVS Health and ESI to expand the $25 human insulin offering to tens of thousands of pharmacies nationwide.

In 2018, we provided human insulin in a convenient pen injection device through Walmart. We estimate that about 500,000 Americans are using Novo Nordisk human insulin through these partnerships.

Co-pay Savings Cards to help defray the costs of commercially insured patients who are experiencing high out-of-pocket costs.

to help defray the costs of commercially insured patients who are experiencing high out-of-pocket costs. In 2018, Novo Nordisk provided more than $200 million in assistance to patients through coupons and co-pay cards.

To learn more about Novo Nordisk affordability options, visit NovoCare.com or call 1.800.727.6500.

About Novo Nordisk:

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company based in Denmark, has been committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines to help people living with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for success is to stay focused, think long term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. In the US, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people across affiliate companies and production and research facilities in six states.

About Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI):

NNI is a US affiliate of Novo Nordisk. The company is based in Plainsboro, NJ and is responsible for commercialization of Novo Nordisk brands in the US and management of clinical trials in the US. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Novo Nordisk Pharma Inc. (NNPI):

Novo Nordisk Pharma Inc. (NNPI) is a newly established US affiliate of Novo Nordisk that is also based in Plainsboro, NJ. The company was formed in March 2019 to bring follow-on brands of Novo Nordisk branded insulin products at a reduced list price for people facing affordability challenges.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Insulin Aspart

Indications and Usage

What is insulin aspart injection?

Insulin aspart is a man-made insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes mellitus.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your insulin aspart FlexPen®, insulin aspart FlexTouch®, PenFill® cartridge or PenFill® cartridge compatible insulin delivery device with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

Who should not take insulin aspart?

Do not take insulin aspart if:

your blood sugar is too low (hypoglycemia) or you are allergic to any of its ingredients.

Before taking insulin aspart, tell your health care provider about all your medical conditions including, if you are:

pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

taking new prescription or over-the-counter medicines, including supplements.

Talk to your health care provider about how to manage low blood sugar.

How should I take insulin aspart?

Read the Instructions for Use and take exactly as directed.

and take exactly as directed. Insulin aspart is fast-acting. Eat a meal within 5 to 10 minutes after taking it.

Eat a meal within 5 to 10 minutes after taking it. Know the type and strength of your insulin. Do not change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to.

change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to. Check your blood sugar levels. Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them.

Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them. Do not reuse or share your needles with other people. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

What should I avoid while taking insulin aspart?

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how insulin aspart affects you.

drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how insulin aspart affects you. Do not drink alcohol or use medicines that contain alcohol.

What are the possible side effects of insulin aspart?

Serious side effects can lead to death, including:

Low blood sugar. Some signs and symptoms include:

anxiety, irritability, mood changes, dizziness, sweating, confusion, and headache.

Your insulin dose may need to change because of:

weight gain or loss, increased stress, illness, or change in diet or level of physical activity.

Other common side effects may include:

low potassium in your blood, injection site reactions, itching, rash, serious whole body allergic reactions, skin thickening or pits at the injection site, weight gain, and swelling of your hands and feet and if taken with thiazolidinediones (TZDs) possible heart failure.

Get emergency medical help if you have:

trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, sweating, extreme drowsiness, dizziness, or confusion.

Please See Prescribing Information for Insulin Aspart, at https://www.novo-pi.com/insulinaspart.pdf





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30

Indications and Usage

What is insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart injectable suspension?

insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart is a man-made insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with diabetes mellitus.

It is not known if insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart is safe or effective in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart FlexPen® with other people, even if the needle has been changed. Do not share needles or syringes with another person. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

Who should not use insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart?

Do not use insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart if your blood sugar is too low (hypoglycemia) or you are allergic to any of its ingredients.

Before taking insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions including, if you are:

pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

taking new prescription or over-the-counter medicines, including supplements.

Talk to your health care provider about how to manage low blood sugar.

How should I take insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart?

Read the Instructions for Use and take exactly as directed.

and take exactly as directed. Insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart starts acting fast. If you have type 1 diabetes, inject within 15 minutes before you eat a meal. If you have type 2 diabetes, inject within 15 minutes before or after starting your meal.

Do not mix insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart with other insulin products or use in an insulin pump.

insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart with other insulin products or use in an insulin pump. Know the type and strength of your insulin. Do not change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to.

change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to. Check your blood sugar levels. Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them.

Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them. Do not reuse or share your needles or syringes with other people. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

What should I avoid while taking insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart?

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart affects you.

drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart affects you. Do not drink alcohol or use medicines that contain alcohol.

What are the possible side effects of insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart?

Serious side effects can lead to death, including:

Low blood sugar. Some signs and symptoms include:

anxiety, irritability, mood changes, dizziness, sweating, confusion, and headache.

Your insulin dose may need to change because of:

weight gain or loss, increased stress, illness, or change in diet or level of physical activity.

Other common side effects may include:

low potassium in your blood, injection site reactions, itching, rash, serious whole body allergic reactions, skin thickening or pits at the injection site, weight gain, and swelling of your hands and feet and if taken with thiazolidinediones (TZDs), possible heart failure.

Get emergency medical help if you have:

trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, sweating, extreme drowsiness, dizziness, or confusion.

Please See Prescribing Information for Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30, at https://www.novo-pi.com/insulinaspartmix.pdf

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Inc. and Novo Nordisk Pharma Inc.