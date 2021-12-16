Novo Nordisk Saudi honored as the top workplace for Women in 2021

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently recognized as the top workplace for women in the Kingdom for the second consecutive year. By creating an inclusive culture, Novo Nordisk Saudi succeeded in giving women the ability to reach their full potential and being represented throughout the workforce and the management.

The recognition is based on an assessment measuring the extent to which women report their organizations create a positive working environment for everyone and how fairly women's experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplace. The assessment also factors in the representation of women in the workforce and management, compared to industry trends.

In a statement from Melvin D'Souza, CVP for Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia commenting on this achievement, he said "Diversity at Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia is a journey which we embarked over the last couple of years. Female empowerment and recognition of being the front runner in Saudi Arabia again is a testimony of this work."

Talking about the culture at Novo Nordisk Saudi, Rajiah Meir, Head of HR said "As a diverse team of great talents, we have always put our people at the heart of what we do. In Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia we are we are all proud to be accredited, for the second year in a row, as the best place to work for women in Saudi Arabia. This reflects our relentless dedication towards female empowerment. Part of living by the Novo Nordisk way is fulfilling that commitment and support our employees in their career progression and help them reach their full potentials. It is, indeed, inspiring to see how Novo Nordisk is investing in emerging female talents based in Saudi Arabia in a mega female leadership-development program."

"Novo Nordisk Saudi is a great example of high-performance workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and personal growth of all the female members in the organization" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi.

Novo Nordisk's ranking on the top Workplaces for Women list is the latest recognition for Novo Nordisk Saudi as a leading workplace. This year, Novo Nordisk was awarded the top position in the ranking of the Best Places to Work in Saudi for the third consecutive year.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces that lead the way in redefining the employee experience around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a workplace excellence through a two-step process focusing on 8 dimensions including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on people practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. Through the program, we share best HR practices and help other companies learn from the best. For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Media inquiries:

Press: Maria Mercedes | Email: [email protected] | Tel : +44 208 895 6562

SOURCE Best Places To Work