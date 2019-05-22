Novo Nordisk to present data on oral semaglutide at the 79th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

PLAINSBORO, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that new data from its diabetes portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 79th Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in San Francisco, California from June 7-11, 2019. Novo Nordisk will feature 26 presentations throughout the meeting.

Results from seven phase 3a PIONEER clinical trials for oral semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes will be presented including the cardiovascular outcomes trial (PIONEER 6) at a highly anticipated symposium highlighted by the ADA on June 11. Oral semaglutide is an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog in a pill.

"Our exciting data at ADA 2019 reflect a deep commitment at Novo Nordisk to develop innovative treatment options that have the potential to transform the way clinicians and patients manage diabetes," said Todd Hobbs, vice president and US chief medical officer of Novo Nordisk. "With a focused approach and passion for pioneering scientific advancements, we continue to seek new options and approaches that address the needs of millions of patients living with this serious disease."

Highlights include:

June 8, 8:15 AM PDT, oral presentation

PIONEER 2: Oral semaglutide vs empagliflozin added-on to metformin monotherapy in uncontrolled type 2 diabetes (54-OR)

June 8, 8:30 AM PDT, oral presentation

PIONEER 4: Oral semaglutide vs liraglutide and placebo in T2D (55-OR)

June 9, 8:45 AM PDT, oral presentation

DUAL VIII: Time to treatment intensification with insulin degludec/liraglutide (IDegLira) vs insulin glargine (IGlar U100) in a 104-week randomized trial mirroring clinical practice (147-OR)

June 9, 12:00 – 1:00 PM PDT, poster presentation

PIONEER 3: Oral semaglutide vs sitagliptin: Efficacy by baseline HbA1c and background OAD (111-LB)

PIONEER 5: Oral semaglutide vs placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes and moderate renal impairment (1004-P)

PIONEER 7: Effect and safety of flexible dose adjustment with oral semaglutide vs sitagliptin in type 2 diabetes (983-P)

PIONEER 8: Oral semaglutide as add-on to insulin in T2D (985-P)

Effect of upper gastrointestinal disease on the pharmacokinetics of oral semaglutide in subjects with type 2 diabetes (1013-P)

June 11, 9:45 – 11:45 AM PDT, symposium

Oral Semaglutide Symposium—The PIONEER Program Trials (including PIONEER 6)

The above abstracts and presentations are a sampling of the data that will be presented or published by Novo Nordisk. This press release contains forward-looking statements about investigational products currently in development by Novo Nordisk. As is expected, there is significant risk with drug development and there is no guarantee that future studies will reflect similar results as presented at ADA. For further information about the Novo Nordisk drug pipeline, visit http://www.novonordisk.us.

About oral semaglutide

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 analog.1 Oral semaglutide is an investigational once-daily GLP-1 analog in a pill that is in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

About the PIONEER clinical trial program

The PIONEER phase 3a global clinical trial program for oral semaglutide comprises 10 clinical trials that enrolled 9,543 adults with type 2 diabetes.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in four states, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 5,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook and Twitter.

