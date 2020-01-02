Novo Nordisk's new insulin affordability offerings now available in the US

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk launched the My$99Insulin Program, follow-on brands of insulins, and an Immediate Supply option, expanding its insulin affordability offering to help people with diabetes who need alternative solutions. These options, along with information on the existing patient assistance program, copay cards, and where to find $25/vial human insulin, are now available online at NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463).

"We know some people still struggle to afford their insulin and we want to help. We've talked to people, including those who have been critical of us, and it's clear there is no one solution that will work for everyone and people need options," said Doug Langa, executive vice president, North America Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. "That's why today, we have made available additional options recognizing the different situations that make insulin unaffordable or inaccessible. With these programs, in conjunction with NNI's investment in rebates to ensure our medicines are on formularies, we are continuing to take action to help people with diabetes afford their insulin as we work toward much needed longer-term change."

Expanded affordability options now available

My$99Insulin: For $99 , you can get up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen®/FlexTouch®/PenFill® pens of any combination of Novo Nordisk Inc. insulins. By simply enrolling at NovoCare.com, you will receive an online card that can be downloaded and printed, saved to a phone, or emailed to a valid email address. This card can be redeemed with a prescription at the pharmacy where you buy your insulin. My$99Insulin is available to all eligible patients with or without insurance.

Follow-on brand insulins: Follow-on brand (also called authorized generics) versions of NovoLog® and NovoLog® Mix made by a Novo Nordisk A/S US company, Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc., are now stocked at the wholesaler level. People can order them at the pharmacy and they'll be available for pick up in 1-3 business days.

Prices for the follow-on brands are:









Product Name WAC/Pkg







Insulin Aspart (FOB) vial $144.68







Insulin Aspart PenFill® cartridge (FOB) - 5x3mL $268.73







Insulin Aspart FlexPen® (FOB) - 5x3mL $279.41







Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30 (FOB) 10mL vial $150.06







Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30 FlexPen® (FOB) - 5x3mL $279.41

These insulins may be able to lower the costs for those patients whose insurance requires that they have to pay list price through coinsurance or before meeting their deductible. Patients should check to see if their insurance plan covers these follow-on brands.

Immediate Supply: We also know that there may be instances when people are struggling and need insulin immediately because they might be at risk of rationing. People in this situation can call us at 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463) or visit NovoCare.com to see if we can provide a free, one-time, immediate supply of up to three vials or two packs of pens of Novo Nordisk insulin for individuals with a prescription. People will then be encouraged to find a longer-term solution from our broader affordability offerings.

"We have heard that sometimes accessing our programs and medicines can be complicated and we want to change that. We have enhanced our one-stop-shop affordability hub, NovoCare®, based on community feedback. And, we are doing more to make people aware of all the programs and options across Novo Nordisk companies that may benefit them," said Langa. "We'll continue working within the system and find additional short- and long-term actions we can take that will directly benefit people with diabetes. Most importantly, we encourage anyone who needs help to call us or visit NovoCare®. A lot has changed and we want to connect people with affordability challenges with a solution."

NovoCare.com

NovoCare.com is the go-to resource for patients and healthcare professionals for all of Novo Nordisk's support programs. You just have to provide some basic information – what insulin is used, and healthcare coverage – at NovoCare.com to find options that fit your situation, such as:

Registering for available commercial copay savings cards

Accessing applications for our patient assistance program

Finding information about the My$99Insulin program

Learning about our commitment to affordability, including follow-on brands of insulin

Getting information about where to find $25 human insulin

human insulin Finding out if the medicine you were prescribed is covered by your insurance and how much you can expect to pay

Requesting an immediate supply of insulin with a prescription

Affordability options already in place

The new options build upon programs Novo Nordisk already offers including:

A Patient Assistance Program (PAP) has provided free medicines since 2003, which today includes all Novo Nordisk insulins. To be eligible:

has provided free medicines since 2003, which today includes all Novo Nordisk insulins. To be eligible: You must be a US citizen or legal resident



Your total household income must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL). Visit the NeedyMeds website, which lists the current FPL guidelines



You cannot have any private prescription coverage, such as an HMO or PPO



You cannot have or qualify for:



Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) prescription benefits





Any federal, state, or local program such as Medicare or Medicaid. Exceptions include:





Medicare Part D patients who have spent $1,000 on prescription medicine in the current calendar year

on prescription medicine in the current calendar year



Patients who are Medicare eligible and do not have Medicare Part D coverage who have applied for and been denied Extra Help/Low Income Subsidy (LIS). To apply for LIS, please contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or go to ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp/







Patients who are Medicaid eligible who have applied for and been denied Medicaid

A family of four with an annual income up to $103,000 may receive free medications through our PAP. For individuals, the annual income limit for participation is $49,960 . We have offered this program since 2003 and in 2018, nearly 50,000 Americans received free insulin from Novo Nordisk through this program.

Novo Nordisk human insulin is available at national pharmacies like Walmart and CVS for about $25 /vial. About 500,000 Americans are using Novo Nordisk human insulin through these retailers.

Copay Savings Cards to help defray the costs for commercially insured patients who are experiencing high out-of-pocket costs.

To learn more about these offerings and to view full eligibility requirements, visit NovoCare.com or call 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463).

We continue our commitment to affordability and access

We'll continue to work towards longer-term reform that makes it easier for people who need our medicines to get them. For instance, we support the recent IRS ruling that classifies diabetes medications as preventive care. We believe this has the potential to help a significant number of people with diabetes from an affordability perspective. Novo Nordisk employees who interact with decision makers are actively requesting that insurance plans adopt this rule.

About Novo Nordisk:

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company based in Denmark, has been committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines to help people living with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for success is to stay focused, think long term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. In the US, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people across affiliate companies and production and research facilities in six states.

About Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI):

NNI is a US affiliate of Novo Nordisk. The company is based in Plainsboro, NJ and is responsible for commercialization of Novo Nordisk brands in the US and management of clinical trials in the US. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI):

Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI) is a newly established Novo Nordisk A/S US company that is also based in Plainsboro, NJ. The company was formed in March 2019 to bring follow-on brands of Novo Nordisk insulin products at a reduced list price for people facing affordability challenges.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Inc. and Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc.

