Novo Pioneers 'Boutique Living' Concept, Creates New Category in Accommodations Market

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo, a travel-tech start up offering a membership-based booking platform, is pioneering a new category in the accommodations sphere: "Boutique Living." Founded in 2018, the corporate travel club is revolutionizing the industry by offering its members access to flexible apartment-style accommodations, spaces to connect, and lifestyle experiences that ensure a comfortable stay of any duration—from three days to three years— worldwide. Novo currently operates in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Austin, Houston and Berlin, with a target to operate in the top 25 gateway cities internationally within five years.

Novo's Co-Founder and CEO, Yaniv Toledano, defines Novo as "the ultimate service for anyone who travels globally but wants to feel like a local."

Novo introduces "Boutique Living" as a new way to live, work, explore and stay for today's business traveler, all built upon a provision of access and connectivity as well as service in ready-to-live, flexible accommodations. The staynovo.com platform offers carefully-vetted, beautifully appointed and ideally-located accommodations consisting of extended-stay, furnished and unfurnished hotel rooms and suites, studios, multi-bedroom apartments and full-sized homes. The brand offers the amenities, services and style of a boutique hotel.

Outside of the living space, Novo reinforces its membership model of promoting lifestyle, connection and sense of belonging by securing partnerships with local companies ranging from fitness, beauty and grooming, meal delivery, to subscription lifestyle services, among others. Members also have access to their very own "Novo Booker" to provide personalized recommendations and booking services. Special events and programming such as yoga classes, live musical performances, dinner parties, holiday celebrations and more, will also be available to the Novo business travelers.

Novo is a travel-tech start-up offering a membership-based booking platform for business travelers. Members have access to flexible accommodations, spaces to connect and lifestyle experiences, for stays of three days, three months or three years. A boutique living brand, Novo offers the amenities, service and style of a boutique hotel with the comforts of home in key cities around the world. With a focus on the experience and lifestyle of members, Novo brings connectivity to the world of travel and business.

