Novo To Present At The OTCQX Resource Company Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NVO;OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its president and chairman, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, will be presenting at the 2020 OTCQX Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on May 6th, 2020 at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. A live feed of the presentation will be available to investors by logging into https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR and registering for the event.

This will be a live, interactive online event during which investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is primarily to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

