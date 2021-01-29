Novo Ventures Provides Business Update on an Exceptional Year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Numbers

$570 million invested in the life sciences

39 public investments including 9 portfolio company IPOs

33 venture financings including multiple crossover financings and investments in new portfolio companies

Market leader in Europe with 13 transactions

Scott Beardsley appointed Head of Novo Ventures

Expanded team with 6 new additions bringing team total to 28

Novo Ventures, the ventures arm of Novo Holdings, today publishes its review of 2020, a year that saw significant progress across all areas of the business. For more information, please see here.

Commenting on the year, Scott Beardsley, Managing Partner of Novo Ventures, said:

"Novo Ventures had a busy 2020, backing companies that are developing and commercializing products with the potential to significantly advance patient care.

The team's deep and diverse life science expertise as well as our substantial pool of capital enables us to support a broad range of companies throughout their lifecycle in both the US and Europe. We invest in a wide array of private companies – from early stage startups through later stage crossover financings. On the public side, we help catalyze IPOs and follow-on financings as well as participate in the open market.

In 2021, we will continue to invest heavily in the life sciences and better healthcare."

Scott Beardsley took over the leadership of Novo Ventures following the transition of Thomas Dyrberg to Senior Advisor. Thomas joined Novo Holdings in 2000, helping establish Novo Ventures, for which he has served as a Senior Partner and since 2015 as Managing Partner. During Thomas' leadership, Novo Ventures has grown to rank among the top biotech venture investors globally. Equally as important, the reputation of Novo Ventures in the life science community is exceptional, living up to the Novo Holdings Way by delivering Performance with Respect and Responsibility.

Novo Holdings extends a special thank you to Thomas Dyrberg for his service and leadership of Novo Ventures.

The Novo Ventures leadership team includes Scott Beardsley, Managing Partner, and Senior Partners Tiba Aynechi, Peter Moldt and Naveed Siddiqi.

Novo Ventures continued to bolster its team in 2020, adding six new members to make up a 28 strong team of life science experts.

