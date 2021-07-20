Novocardia™ Announces Partnership with First Coast Heart & Vascular Center

"Novocardia brings tremendous resources & expertise in navigating the rapidly evolving landscape," said Dinesh Pubbi, MD. Tweet this

"We are delighted to partner with the outstanding team at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center to expand access to high-quality cardiovascular disease care for residents of Northeast Florida," said Daniel Blumenthal, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Novocardia. "First Coast Heart & Vascular Center shares our unwavering commitment to improving the lives and well-being of the patients we serve and developing a forward-thinking approach to care delivery that recognizes the need to embrace the shift towards fee-for-value reimbursement models."

In partnership, Novocardia and First Coast Heart & Vascular Center will work together to broaden access to cardiovascular disease care for underserved residents in the region. Novocardia's partnership with First Coast Heart & Vascular Center will enable the practice to open new treatment centers, hire additional clinicians and support staff, offer innovative service lines and treatments and prepare for the shift to fee-for-value reimbursement models.

"The wave of hospital consolidation and transition to value-based care presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for cardiologists," said Dinesh Pubbi, MD, a partner at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center who will be joining Novocardia's Board of Directors. "Novocardia brings tremendous resources and expertise in navigating this rapidly evolving landscape so that we can continue to deliver patient-centered care with our physicians."

First Coast Heart & Vascular Center employs sixteen cardiologists and eight advanced practice providers serving patients at nine practice locations across Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Clay counties. The practice also provides coverage at the region's largest health care and hospital systems, including Flagler Health+ in St. Augustine, Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, Orange Park Medical Center, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and the Baptist Health Medical Centers located in Jacksonville.

ABOUT NOVOCARDIA™

Founded in 2020, Novocardia is on a mission to transform how cardiovascular disease care is delivered in the United States and help patients with heart and vascular disease live longer, healthier and more satisfying lives. We are committed to putting cardiologists, and their patients, at the center of care by investing in our partner practices, deploying purpose-built data and analytics tools to improve patient outcomes, and enabling our partners to transition more successfully to value-based care. To learn more about Novocardia, please visit www.novocardiahealth.com .

ABOUT FIRST COAST HEART & VASCULAR CENTER

First Coast Heart & Vascular Center is a leading provider of high-quality cardiovascular disease care in Northeast Florida, offering a comprehensive array of services, including general, interventional and vascular cardiology, electrophysiology, heart failure, diagnostic imaging, and nuclear cardiology. To learn more about First Coast Heart & Vascular Center, please visit https://www.firstcoastheart.com.

Source: *DemographicsNow.com

Source: ** Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services QPP (Quality Payment Program) 12-month Performance Period (January 1 - December 31, 2020)

SOURCE Novocardia

Related Links

www.novocardiahealth.com

