Novolex Acquires Zenith Specialty Bag

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group and an industry leader in packaging choice and sustainability, announced it has acquired Zenith Specialty Bag, a leading provider of specialty paper food packaging products, effective today, Oct. 1.

Zenith Specialty Bag, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., was founded in 1945 and for almost 70 years has been owned and managed by the Anderson family. The company has grown over the last seven decades and now serves customers across the bakery, coffee and quick service restaurant sectors. Zenith is known for providing a one-stop shop for custom packaging needs through innovation, state-of-the-art converting equipment and efficient manufacturing operations. The family-owned company's sole manufacturing plant is located in City of Industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Zenith into the Novolex family," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. "Zenith brings to our company not only a nearly 75-year history of manufacturing excellence and customer focus, but also a number of important products that will enhance our Bagcraft® Packaging business and help us continue our strategic growth."

The combination of Zenith and Bagcraft resources will offer a broad range of paper food packaging products and deepen relationships with customers seeking high-quality, innovative food packaging solutions. Novolex is one of North America's leaders in packaging choice and sustainability serving retail, grocery, foodservice, hospitality, institutional and industrial markets. With the addition of Zenith Specialty Bag, Novolex will have more than 10,000 team members and 61 manufacturing sites worldwide.

"Today's announcement marks the start of a new chapter in the long history of Zenith Specialty Bag, and a strong step forward for the Zenith team and its customers," said Scott Anderson, Zenith's President & CEO. "I'm confident that the vision shared with us by the leadership of Novolex will position our team and our products for growth and an exciting future."

Zenith Specialty Bag is the ninth acquisition by Novolex since 2013. Previous Novolex acquisitions include The Waddington Group (June 2018), Shields Bag & Printing (January 2018), Burrows Packaging (December 2016), Heritage Bag (April 2016), Wisconsin Film & Bag (September 2015), Packaging Dynamics (December 2014), Duro Bag (July 2014) and a portion of Clondalkin Group's North American Flexible Packaging Division (April 2013).

About Zenith

Zenith Specialty Bag, a family-owned leader in paper food packaging, was founded in 1945. Zenith products serve customers in multiple markets, including coffee and window bag, plastic bags, fast food and sandwich bags, bakery counter products, sheets, tissues, wraps, deli bags, concession products and sanitary products. Zenith's headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is located in City of Industry, Calif.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, after the acquisition of Zenith, Novolex will operate 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Winokur

646-630-6690

media@novolex.com

SOURCE Novolex

Related Links

http://www.Novolex.com

