Novolex Facilities Honored for Outstanding Safety Records

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced today that 15 of its facilities have each earned an important safety award from the Plastics Industry Association (PIA).

The Safety Statistics and Awards Program (SSA), organized by the PIA, recognizes outstanding worksites, safety professionals and safety cultures. Awards are presented to facilities with safety records at three different levels (Gold, Silver and Bronze) for their exceptional, successful efforts to keep workers safe.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is a priority at Novolex," said Stan Bikulege, Novolex CEO and Chairman. "That's why we're especially proud to be honored with these awards. We are grateful to our Health and Safety team and the 10,000 members of our Novolex family who work every day to ensure safety is at the heart of everything we do."

The SSA Program's Gold Distinguished Safety Awards recognize worksites with no occupational injuries or illnesses, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), during 2018. The Novolex facilities presented with the Gold Award were:

Shields, Shawano, WI

Heritage Bag, Roanoke, TX

Hilex Poly, Richmond, VA

Shields, Farmers Branch, TX

Shields, Garland, TX

Silver Achievement Safety Awards are presented to worksites with no OSHA recordable occupational injuries or illnesses involving lost workdays or restricted work activity during 2018. The Novolex locations earning Silver Achievement Awards were:

Shields, Caldwell, OH

Hilex Poly, Shawano, WI

Bronze Special Recognition Awards are presented to those worksites with safety performance for 2018 that is 20 percent better than the national Total Recordable Cases (TRC) average for their North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code. The Novolex facilities recognized with Bronze Awards were:

Hilex Poly, Jacksonville, FL

Hilex Poly, Milesburg, PA

Waddington North America , City of Industry, CA

, Hilex Poly, North Vernon, IN

Hilex Poly Recycle, North Vernon, IN

Waddington North America , Lancaster, TX

, Heritage Bag, Lebanon, TN

Hilex Poly, Carrollton, TX

To learn more about the awards, visit plasticsindustry.org/resources/industry-programs/safety-statistics-awards-program.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About the Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly 1 million workers in the $451 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. To learn more about PLASTICS' education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities and policy advocacy, and North America's largest plastics trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show, visit plasticsindustry.org.

