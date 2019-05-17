Novolex Introduces Cutlerease Cutlery Dispensing System

COVINGTON, Ky., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington North America (WNA), a Novolex brand announced today the introduction of CutlereaseTM, a new single piece cutlery utensil dispensing system. The patented, innovative system is designed to provide self-service patrons with a convenient and hygienic dining experience while offering foodservice operators savings and exceptional versatility to meet their evolving needs. Cutlerease will be revealed at the Novolex booth #1819 at the centennial 2019 National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, May 18-21.

"The launch of Cutlerease provides Novolex customers with a tremendous opportunity as we expand our foodservice portfolio by offering a complete cutlery dispensing system," said Rich Mills, President, WNA. "Cutlerease continues our tradition of leadership with our latest entry into the dispensing system market that will provide our customers with more options to adapt and choose what's best for them and their consumers."

The Cutlerease cutlery dispensing system offers improved hygiene, reduced waste and incomparable versatility for front- and back-of-the-house operations. Tape-tabbed cutlery refill packs offer sanitary handling for fast and easy pick up and restocking into dispenser cartridges. The dispensing system has no trays or levers which reduces accumulation and transfer of germs and bacteria. Handle-first delivery maintains sanitation. Single piece dispensing reduces waste. The adaptable design of the dispensing system gives operators the flexibility to insert cutlery types that meet their business needs. Cutlerease's compact footprint offers significant counter-front space savings over other brands and reduces refill frequency by holding up to 360 pieces of cutlery. No plugs or batteries are required giving operators the flexibility to place Cutlerease where patrons are best served.

Later this year Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and leading provider of foodservice products made from renewable and recycled resources, will launch a line of cutlery that can be used in the same Cutlerease dispensing system.

"Our goal has always been to provide a breadth of options for foodservice operators looking for environmentally responsible alternatives," said Gary Muczko, VP of Sales for Eco-Products. "The availability of the Cutlerease dispenser coupled with cutlery that is made from compostable materials can offer operators and self-serve patrons compostable options while delivering a more hygienic and sustainable cutlery dispensing experience."

To learn more about CutlereaseTM and Novolex packaging solutions from Waddington please visit: http://www.wna.biz/cutlerease.

About Novolex™

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

