Novolex Introduces Supplier Code of Conduct

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, has introduced the Novolex Supplier Code of Conduct (the "Code"), which is designed to hold members of its global supply chain to vital standards for ethical conduct and to adhere to policies and practices that can protect the environment, respect human rights and promote worker health and safety.

"All of us who are part of the Novolex family hold ourselves to high standards of conduct that will ensure our business practices respect and protect our employees, the communities where we live and operate, and customers and their consumers who use our products," explained Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege. "We view our suppliers as part of our family and an integral part of our value chain. We expect them to share our commitment and adhere to the same standards that we set for ourselves for ethical and responsible conduct."

The Code elaborates on requirements for supplier conduct in a number of areas. The protection of human rights in the workplace is of paramount importance to Novolex, and the Code obligates suppliers to respect and protect those rights as well as ensure the health and safety of their employees. The Code also calls on suppliers to adopt and apply practices that strive to minimize the impact of their operations on the environment by encouraging reductions in the use of energy and water and the generation of waste and emissions.

Supplier responsibility includes adherence to both the letter and spirit of laws and regulations designed to prevent corruption and bribery, and the Code includes anti-corruption and anti-bribery provisions as well as guidelines for gifts and entertainment. In addition, the Code addresses the need to protect data to safeguard confidential information. Finally, the Code offers suppliers and their employees access to an independent Ethics and Compliance Helpline that can be used to report violations of the Code without fear of retaliation.

"Our Code is integral to our relationship with suppliers large and small who we rely on every day to produce the highest quality products and manage many aspects of our operations," explained Gary Alstott, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Novolex. "Adherence to our Code will reinforce the commitment of our suppliers to the values they share with us to behave ethically and responsibly."

The Code is available on the Novolex website at https://novolex.com/supplier-code-of-conduct/ and its provisions will also be reflected in supplier contract terms and conditions.

NovolexTM develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

