Novolex Offers Solutions to Help Schools Feed Students as Safely as Possible

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the nation's schools facing new challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Novolex® brand Waddington North America™ (WNA) is offering innovative solutions to help schools feed their students as safely as possible.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made a number of recommendations for schools, including offering individually packaged meals in classrooms instead of in a cafeteria, using disposable food service items and providing pre-packaged meals.

The Atrium™ product line from WNA has packaging solutions that meets the CDC recommendations and more. Atrium offers a variety of covered containers, single-serving portion trays, grab-and-go containers, multipurpose trays, bowls with lids, platters and pre-portioned snack trays.

"No matter where students are eating — a cafeteria, playground, hallway or even if they take food home — Atrium has containers that will make things easier for everyone," said Larisa Ferguson, Senior Divisional Specialist at WNA. "All of our containers are designed specifically for schools and offer cost-effective solutions to some of the incredible challenges they face today. Class routines will be different this fall, but schools can still welcome their students back confident they'll get nutritional meals."

Atrium's containers can be used to serve warm or cold foods. Products include:

Single-serving portion trays in a variety of shapes and sizes. The trays stack easily and allow for pre-portioning of fruits, vegetables, salads and snacks.

Pre-portioned snack trays that meet the "Smart Snacks in School" rules. The pre-portioned snack trays can be used for packaging meals on-the-go, student stores and vending machines.

Grab N' Go containers that are ideal for fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, bento boxes and yogurt parfaits.

Lunchboxes made from clear plastic that are ideal for packing healthy, easy-to-see meals. Each has enough space to accommodate many food, snack and drink combinations.

Entrée and multipurpose trays, hinged containers that are perfect for larger meals. They are excellent options for breakfast, lunch and snack programs.

Bowls and platters in a variety of sizes and shapes to meet breakfast, entrée, salad and snack needs.

In addition to Atrium products, WNA offers Blaze containers that can be used to keep food hot while transporting meals from the cafeteria to other locations. These containers are also microwaveable.

WNA also offers a number of cups and cutlery options. One of its latest innovations is the Cutlerease dispenser, which promotes improved hygiene and reduces waste by releasing one utensil at a time.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

