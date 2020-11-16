NovoNutrients Fast Tracked in the FEED-X Global Search for Sustainable Innovations to Solve Major Protein Supply-Chain Challenges

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoNutrients, a Silicon Valley based innovator making protein through carbon capture and utilization, was selected as one of the 11 sustainable innovations that are active in the culmination of the FEED-X programs. The company is dedicated to capturing carbon dioxide and transforming it into bulk protein and food and feed additives, through proprietary precision fermentation.

NovoNutrients Protein is a high-performance ingredient made from CO2. NovoNutrients is headquartered in Sunnyvale California, in the middle of Silicon Valley.

FEED-X is one of several Project X programs designed to tackle sustainability challenges at an industry level. Marcela Navarro, CEO of Project X Global, commented on the innovators that were selected from more than 133 expressions of interest. "We are thrilled to be moving forward with such a talented roster of innovators with incredible potential for sustainability performance and inspiring commitments to make a positive difference to the planet."

"NovoNutrients is very proud to be a FEED-X innovator," Brian Sefton, CTO and founder, said. As for making nutrition from greenhouse gases, particularly for seafood production, he explained, "Aquaculture relies on feeding wild fish to farmed fish. Less costly additives and proteins are needed to make feed with wild fish ingredients in it and more of everything else. Our gas fermentation process is anchored by low blended-cost, massive-scale feedstocks: waste CO₂, as well as hydrogen. The gases grow up our fast-doubling bacterial strains, which can be natural, have 70%+ protein, and, optionally, integrated additives."

"At Skretting, we have seen that the biggest limitation in implementation of novel ingredients is scale," said James Rose, Operations & Procurement Director, Skretting. "This project allows a game-changing discussion to mobilize the necessary resources, and highlights why we're involved in FEED-X – we can make a real impact to global sustainability. And of course we see a direct link with our mission of Feeding the Future."

FEED-X innovators were chosen by a panel of 13 fully independent subject matter experts in the fields of nutrition, feed, environment, alternative protein, aquaculture innovation, finance, and assurance at a September 17, 2019 event in London. With a systems approach, that event called on innovators in the feed and aquaculture sectors to come forward with sustainable alternatives to transform the industry's performance. The judging panel included representatives from Skretting, IKEA, DTU Aqua, WWF, Cambridge University, Surrey University, DNV GL, and the World Bank, as well as private wealth and impact investment partners, with EIT Climate Kic providing independent observation.

About NovoNutrients – Focused on food and feed from CO2™ carbon capture and utilization, NovoNutrients is the protein behind the protein™. Through proprietary microbial biotech, NovoNutrients transforms industrial waste carbon dioxide (CO2) into alternative protein ingredients and food/feed additives. The process's key inputs are CO2 and hydrogen. The CO2 is utilized from untreated waste emissions from cement plants, ethanol factories, pulp and paper, refineries, or a variety of other industrial sources. The products will feed fish, feed pets, and feed people. NovoNutrients is a pre-sales, venture-funded company that is moving quickly to commercialization.

About Project X – Project X is a WWF-founded corporate accelerator that makes sustainability happen quickly and at scale. Its unique methodology helps large companies adopt the very best sustainable innovations, after a comprehensive risk assessment. That, in turn, helps entire industries become more resilient and resource efficient. By fundamentally changing the way things are produced, sold and consumed – reducing environmental, ethical, social, and financial impacts where they are needed most – Project X creates better outcomes for people and the planet.

