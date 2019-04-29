NovoPath, Lab Information Systems Leader, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath, Inc. announces that it has been awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 Certificate after a thorough process of review and onsite audit of its internal processes and quality management system.

The audit was performed by SGS North America, Inc. in April 2019 and NovoPath passed the most recent version of the audit with zero non-conformities. To maintain the ISO 9001:2015 certification, NovoPath's quality management processes must go through an annual audit and inspection. NovoPath's ISO certification (No. US19/81841529) may be verified at https://www.sgsgroup.us.com/en/certified-clients-and-products/certified-client-directory.

"NovoPath's ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant achievement that attests to our clients that we have processes and procedures in place to consistently provide products and services that will meet their specifications as well as applicable regulatory requirements," said Rick Callahan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for NovoPath. "In addition, NovoPath clients, including pharma and international reference lab clients, value NovoPath's investment in high quality which sets it apart from most vendors in the lab information systems marketplace."

About NovoPath

NovoPath, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based Lab Information Systems (LIS) company with over 25 years of experience in serving the Anatomic, Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Genetic Testing and Clinical Trials marketplaces. NovoPath's clients range from national and regional reference labs to University and Teaching Hospitals, Regional and Community Hospitals and Specialty Labs. NovoPath's mission is to provide unique and unparalleled solutions and services to all aspects of the Diagnostic Laboratory sector in a way that improves workflow, reduces the probability of human error, ensures results accuracy for greater patient safety, protects patient confidentiality, and above all, produces more precise and informative diagnostic outcomes.

