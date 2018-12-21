Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square Debuts a Brand New Look

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is an iconic four-star hotel in Bangkok perfectly located for leisure, shopping, entertainment and business in the heart of downtown Bangkok. With 426 comfortable rooms, consistently high service standards and easy access to the Siam BTS Sky Train, Siam Paragon and MBK, this Bangkok hotel is a favorite amongst many returning travelers.

New renovated standard room at Novotel Bangkok Siam Square

Going into its 30th year of service, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is excited to debut a brand new look. The hotel has a newly renovated lobby with elements perfect for both business and leisure travelers. Additions include check-in counters built to enhance guest experience, Meet n' Work area where professionals have access to desks with built-in charging stations and Gourmet Bar, a social dining space. There is also a Relax n' Play area with lounge seating, interactive sound system and kids' corner equipped with interactive games perfect for family fun.

The hotel has also completed the renovations on all of the Standard rooms and meeting facilities. Mr. Sagar Naker, general manager of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, said, "We are excited to announce the completion of 247 rooms, our brand new Deluxe rooms, based on the new 'N' Room concept by Novotel, along with totally revamped meeting room facilities. With this 150 million baht transformation, we want to let our guests know that we are dedicated to providing the best experience possible, whether they stay in our guest rooms or organize an event with us."

The Deluxe rooms feature modern design with stylish artwork, memory foam beds, 55-inch smart TV and connectivity panel. They have been strategically designed for all guests as the spacious living area is equipped with either a designer sofa or armchair where everyone can work, play or simply relax like they do at home. The bathrooms also come with refreshing rain showers and modern vanity lighting.

As for the meeting facilities, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is looking to be the first choice for any event. The new meeting rooms feature modern design, dynamic lighting, versatility and state-of-the-art technology, providing the infrastructure for the success of any event. The revamped banquet space will be able to accommodate up to 400 people.

"Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is perfect for all guests. Whether you are here for business or leisure, our hotel is dedicated to making your time with us a memorable one," added Mr. Sagar Naker.

