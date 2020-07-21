Novum Expands North American Services With Consolidation Of A Canadian Clinical Facility

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services announced today an expansion of its services in North America. Novum, one of the world's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) for almost fifty years, has consolidated Lambda Therapeutic Research's Toronto, Canada clinic and bioanalytical laboratory into Novum operations. This follows the 2019 acquisition of Novum by Lambda.

The enhanced Novum organization will serve global clients throughout its operations in Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Nevada and Toronto, Canada. The Canadian site, which was founded in 2010, offers additional capacity to provide clinical services including Phase I (First-in-Human), Pharmacokinetics (PK), Pharmacodynamic (PD), Drug-Drug Interaction studies (DDI), Dose Escalation (SAD/MAD), Safety, Tolerability, Dose Ranging, and Patient PK studies.

With state-of-the-art instrumentation, Novum Canada's bioanalytical lab has developed over 400 assays involving small and large molecules in its GLP compliant facility. Novum Canada's scientists routinely develop and validate methods and analyze over 15,000 samples a month, including proprietary methods for NCE and generic molecules with sub picogram detection, endogenous, chiral and hormonal assays.

For additional information, prospective customers can visit www.novumprs.com, email Tausif Monif, President, Global Operations at [email protected], or email Novum CEO Christopher H. Chamberlain at [email protected].

About Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services

A leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) since 1972, Novum has been considered one of the world's leaders in the conduct of clinical trials, from First in Human studies to Late Phase Research requiring patient populations across multiple therapeutic areas. Novum provides bioanalytical services and full-service scientific support in medical writing and statistical analysis. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with operations in Toronto, North Dakota and Nevada. For more information, visit www.novumprs.com.

SOURCE Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services

