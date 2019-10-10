Novus International Announces CEO Succession Plan

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novus International, Inc., today announced that François Fraudeau plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer after 28 successful years with the company. Novus's Board of Directors has decided to hire a former Novus Executive, Dan Meagher, to be the next President and CEO, effective April 1st, 2020. To ensure a smooth transition, Dan will join the company on October 14, 2019, as Executive Vice President and General Manager prior to assuming the role of President and CEO in April. Dan Meagher previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer with Agrivida, Inc.

"After 28 years with Novus and almost 8 years at the helm of the company, I've shared with our Board of Directors my intent to retire at the end of this fiscal year, March 31st, 2020. We have largely diversified the company through product development, innovations and acquisitions, while implementing our vision to Help Feed the World and holding to our core values. I know Novus's strong leadership team and our great employees will continue to enhance the company's legacy under Dan's leadership. Dan and I worked together many years prior to Dan joining Agrivida. He is a proven leader with extensive experience in the feed additive and animal nutrition industry and I am happy to see him return. I know he will build upon Novus's strong foundations to enhance opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders. Throughout this fiscal year, I will continue to lead the company toward achieving our objectives, while working closely with Dan to ensure a smooth transition of my duties to him."

Tetsu Watanabe, Novus Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Vice President of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc., commented, "Novus's Board of Directors is grateful for the vision, leadership and guidance provided by François over his many years with Novus. Novus has succeeded in achieving diversification under his direction and the company is now ready to move to the next phase of sustainable growth. We are further pleased to announce that we have identified the next leader for the organization, and we welcome Dan Meagher in his new role. Animal nutrition and health is one of the focus areas of Mitsui, and we are excited to work with Dan, together with our partner Nippon Soda, to further enhance the Novus business by leveraging the strengths of each company."

During his career in Animal Nutrition, Dan Meagher held various successful positions with Purina Mills, MBA Poultry, Moark, Novus, and lately, Agrivida. He has extensive experience in the industry and with customers in the U.S.A. and abroad. Dan's achievements will bring tremendous value as Novus desires to become a more global leader in developing sustainable products and solutions for animal production.

"Novus has a unique and truly global footprint in the animal nutrition sector. I am happy to re-join Novus and the people who deliver value to our customers. I am honored to be chosen to succeed François and to lead the company forward," noted Meagher. "I envision a great future pursuing the many opportunities in front of us in the animal nutrition space, as well as animal health, as we deliver on the next chapter in Novus's continuing legacy of Helping Feed the World."

Novus International, Inc. is headquartered in metropolitan St. Charles, Missouri, U.S.A. and serves customers in over 100 countries around the world. A global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, Novus International's products include ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, ACIDOMIX® preservative premixture, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additive, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, SANTOQUIN® feed preservative, AGRADO® feed antioxidant and many other specialty ingredients. Stratum Nutrition, a division of Novus Nutrition Brands, LLC, focuses on human nutrition through specialty and functional ingredients for manufacturers of foods, beverages and dietary supplements (www.stratumnutrition.com). Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. For more information, visit www.novusint.com. ©2019 Novus International, Inc. All rights reserved.

