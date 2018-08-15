NOVUS reigns as the official footwear of MUPR 2018

Official pageant activities such as runways, workshops, social events, and the final competition, were taken into consideration in the selection of these styles in order to offer the aspiring contestants a variety of the highest quality footwear.

"We chose Novus as the official footwear because they represent the avant-garde and the elegance we want our contestants to portray in the pageant," said Denise Quiñones, the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

As part of the official schedule of the pageant, Novus will welcome the contestants and their followers on September 13th at 1:00pm in Novus located in San Patricio Plaza. The Idoré collection for MUPR will be available in stores and online starting in the month of September.

655 Cubitas St



Guaynabo, PR 00969-2802



Contact: Frances De la Cruz



Phone: 787-272-4546



Email: fcruz@novushoes.com

SOURCE Novus Inc.