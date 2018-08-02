Novus Reinforces its Presence and Key Objectives for Latin America North and South Regions

CORDOBA, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novus International, Inc. has been working throughout the past few years to execute its strategy of "Maintaining leadership in the Methionine Business through back integration and expansion" and "Continuing the transformation towards higher value Specialty Products to build a balanced portfolio with significantly larger profit contribution from the non-methionine business".

The Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team at Novus recently announced their commitment to increasing customer focus and investing further in the regional sales organization through a new regional structure and business management.

Latin America North will be led by new world area director, Gonzalo Prat. Latin America North (LAN) includes Mexico, Central America and the Andean Region. Prat will manage sales, marketing and technical service departments for this region and will guide Novus to a new local-focus and execute a strong growth plan for the region. "This region is a key player in animal production not only in Latin America but around the globe. We have a great opportunity to reinforce Novus's image and presence in this market - helping our customers, as real partners, in their development and growth," said Prat.

In Latin America South, Roberto Vituzzo has been named world area director for Latin America South (LAS) - Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Vituzzo brings extensive experience from the animal nutrition market. "Novus must be a protagonist in the animal production markets in LAS. We offer excellence and a high-quality product portfolio that allow our customers to growth their productivity and profitability," said Vituzzo.

This structure further reinforces Novus's focus and business in the Latin America North and South Regions and highlights the key focus on operations optimization, enhancing efforts in core technologies and platforms.

Methionine – Novus recently announced the expansion of their ALIMET® production capacity in Texas, USA , reinforcing its commitment to provide a consistent methionine source for the animal nutrition industry, with the right product form and packaging.

Organic Trace Minerals – MINTREX® organic trace minerals provide a premium product that optimizes the delivery of mineral to the animal for growth and development. Focusing on the concept of epigenetics in broiler breeders and the use of organic copper as a growth promoter, Novus is looking to strategically partner with customers for long term business growth. Additionally, Novus will increase customer visits and market communication efforts that will generate new business and better reputation for MINTREX®.

Enzymes – Novus is excited to support their position as an enzymes leader in the global industry through a premium portfolio in their CIBENZA® feed additive products. The CIBENZA® family of products include: DE200 (mannanase), DP100 (protease) and PHYTAVERSE® (phytase). CIBENZA® PHYTAVERSE® was launched for customers in LATAM last May during an elite event hosted at Novus global headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. The liquid version of PHYTAVERSE®, L10, is available in the market today and the granular form of PHYTAVERSE®, G10, will be launched in Mexico in the last quarter of 2018.

Eubiotics – The hi-quality of Novus's nutritional acids and essential oils continues to support the antibiotic-free production strategy focus in the region and species and on the pursue of new business in both the ruminant and aquaculture markets

These exciting changes bring resources and focus to the region and will help our business grow with our customers while expanding our reputation.

Novus International, Inc. is headquartered in metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, USA and serves customers in over 100 countries around the world. A global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, Novus International's products include ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, ACIDOMIX® preservative premixture, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additive, MINTREX® trace minerals, SANTOQUIN® feed preservative, AGRADO® feed antioxidant and many other specialty ingredients. ESM Technologies, LLC, a joint venture between Novus Nutrition Brands, LLC, a subsidiary of Novus International, and ESM Holdings, LLC, focuses on human nutrition through specialty and functional ingredients for manufacturers of foods, beverages and dietary supplements (www.stratumnutrition.com). Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

