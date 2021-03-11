Now at over 30 Destinations, SkyRun Vacation Rentals Expands Its Reach Across the U.S.

BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals has added six new destinations in Charleston and Kiawah Island, SC, the Coast of Maine, the Smoky Mountains, TN, Highland Lakes, TX , and Lake Geneva, WI . SkyRun now offers over 950 vacation rental properties and over 30 destinations in North America.

SkyRun has been rapidly growing its number of vacation rental destinations since bringing on Michael Friedman, Director of Sales & Expansion, to its team in early 2020. "We're excited to have such high-quality entrepreneurs join the SkyRun family and we look forward to helping them build a world-class vacation rental management company in their destinations," says Michael Friedman.

The onboarding process provided by SkyRun equips locations for success with its three-phase training program. New owners learn to use every aspect of SkyRun's proprietary vacation rental management software, assess the unique challenges and opportunities of their market, and create marketing and sales strategies to secure and begin partnerships with homeowners in their destinations. Lindsey Watkins, Director of Location Support, says "our tailored approach helps owners reach their goals efficiently and avoid common pitfalls. The combination of formal, milestone-based training and hands-on sessions helps each destination owner acquire the knowledge they need for success while we remain flexible to meet their immediate needs of opening a new business."

Interested in starting a SkyRun destination? Contact Michael Friedman , Director of

Sales & Expansion, at [email protected] or 541-728-8930

After a new SkyRun location owner completes their formal training, they receive ongoing location support from SkyRun through monthly live meetings, educational webinars, an annual owner's conference, and more. The combination of SkyRun location owners, their staff, and SkyRun Headquarters creates a culture that fuels growth and promotes knowledge sharing, transparency, and encouragement, and drives achievement of the SkyRun mission and promises.

Moreover, SkyRun instills confidence in new owners to take advantage of the opportunities within the booming vacation rental industry. The owner of SkyRun Lake Geneva, Todd Birkholz, says "being part of the SkyRun family is the best professional decision I have ever made!"

SkyRun (www.skyrun.com) provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one professional property management platform and brand to over 30 locally owned and operated destinations in North America. Please contact Angelea Ennamorato ([email protected]) for media support.

