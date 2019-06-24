Now Available: World's First Fully Convertible High Heel Transforms From Heels To Flats In Seconds

Invented and developed by 23-year-old entrepreneur Haley Pavone, Pashion Footwear uses a patent-pending technology that enables its shoes to convert from heels to flats with a simple twist of the wrist. Pashion Footwear is now available for purchase via www.pashionfootwear.com and select Hudson's Bay locations, starting at $165.

For more product images and video of the heels in use, click here.

"Pashion Footwear was developed by women, for women," said Pavone. "Our company's name was born from our mission to bring practical fashion to ladies of all ages and backgrounds. These days, women do it all – and so should their shoes."

Pavone launched the company during her sophomore year of college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo when she was impaled through the foot by a friend's heel after removing her own shoes due to pain. She made it her mission to create a comfortable heel that can transition with a woman throughout her day – from the boardroom to the ballpark. Over the next two years, Pavone raised $1.7 million from investors, created 10 prototypes, obtained patent-pending status in 30 countries and is now ready to share her invention with women everywhere.

How it Works

Under Pavone's guidance, Pashion's prototypes were developed by an expert team hailing from some of the biggest brands in footwear. To transform a heel to a flat, wearers turn the heel to detach it from the shoe with ease, then click on a flat heel cap. Reattaching the heel is as simple as locking it in place and turning the heel back to its original placement.

Technology

Each shoe flawlessly transitions with the help of a patented removable heel, the Pashion Stelo™. This groundbreaking mechanism is the first of its kind, allowing a complete conversion between a flat and high heel. Inserting the Stelo provides the support, rigidity and stability of a high heel shoe, while removing it allows the shoe to flatten into a flexible flat. When not in use, the Stelo is approximately the size of a pair of sunglasses and can be easily stored in a purse.

The specialized shoes were engineered for comfort and designed with foot health in mind. Pashions allow women to move comfortably while maintaining proper arch support throughout the day.

Styles

Pashion Footwear is launching with two introductory shoes and will release a variety of styles, colors and heel types in the coming months. Both designs are currently available in coal black patent leather in sizes 6 through 11 with a four-inch heel kit.

"The Pashionista" features a classic silhouette updated for the modern woman. Soft patent leather complements a simple and chic design with an adjustable ankle strap and gold buckle.

Professional and sleek, "The Girl Boss" is a twist on the beloved pump heel. Perfect for both the boardroom and everyday wear, the closed-toed upper is made with soft patent leather and accented with a delicate gold clasp.

Each pair of Pashions come with one full "Convertible Tech package," which includes the removable Pashion Stelo™ arch support, rubber heel caps to protect the shoes while worn as flats and a drawstring bag to stow parts when not in use.

To learn more about Pashion Footwear, please visit www.PashionFootwear.com.

