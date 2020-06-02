Now Deploy VIDIZMO's Video Platform Solutions Directly from Azure Marketplace

TYSONS, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIDIZMO LLC, a Microsoft IP co-sell ready gold partner recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM), announced the availability of its live and on-demand video streaming and management solutions, digital asset media solution (DAM), and digital evidence management solution (DEM) for purchase and deployment directly from Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace within minutes. Built on top of the Azure cloud platform, which provides the compute, storage, networking, and media resources such as Azure Media Services, VIDIZMO's solutions are productivity tools for a remote workforce as showcased Commercial marketplace COVID-19 solution showcase site.

VIDIZMO's solutions not only enable organizations to conduct live events such as town halls, all-hands meetings, live virtual training, and more but also allows organizations to more securely manage their recorded meetings from video conferencing systems like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BlueJeans, WebEx, and GoToMeeting. Furthermore, VIDIZMO's Digital Evidence Management System (DEM) helps public safety and law enforcement agencies to catalog, retrieve, share video, and digital evidence stored in the CJIS-compliant Azure Government Cloud while working remotely.

This announcement comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues its march around the world, forcing organizations to work remotely. As the organizations face severe financial crisis, VIDIZMO enables organizations to leverage their Azure subscription and prepaid credits by using its solutions for free for the initial two (02) months from Azure Marketplace.

VIDIZMO now features four of its solutions in the Azure Marketplace, namely EnterpriseTube Standard, EnterpriseTube Premium, Virtual Academy, and Digital Evidence Management – all of which serve a diverse set of video streaming and content management needs. Use cases include corporate communication, training, and learning, knowledge sharing and collaboration, sales and marketing, as well as digital evidence management, public safety, video surveillance, and much more.

Deploying VIDIZMO's products directly from Azure Marketplace carries several benefits, including the utilization of the customer's pre-existing Azure subscription, directly paying for their consumption and license to Microsoft through Azure Marketplace Transact capabilities. Furthermore, organizations can also leverage their Enterprise Agreement with Microsoft, which gives organizations the flexibility, value to buy cloud services and software licenses under one agreement, and streamlines the procurement and license management process with a single organization-wide agreement.

VIDIZMO also offers one of the most versatile ranges of deployment models (cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models), content storage, application hosting, encoding, and video streaming capabilities. Companies can choose where data such as videos are stored, hosted, encoded, and managed based on geographic locations.

With VIDIZMO, businesses can also place virtually any component of the solution in any location to comply with regulations such as GDPR. Also, VIDIZMO solutions utilize Azure Media Services – a cloud-based media workflow platform – to use high-definition video encoding and streaming services to reach audiences on the devices they use.

VIDIZMO prioritizes data privacy and security and demonstrates those priorities to its customers by delivering the best security protocols to maintain organizational data integrity and confidentiality. Security features such as single sign-on (SSO), role-based access control (RBAC), channel and user segregation, password-protected content, and digital rights management (DRM) are some of the security features that VIDIZMO offers to its customers. VIDIZMO provides organizations with the control and the confidence they need to protect digital assets and meet the security needs of their business.

As a Microsoft gold, cloud, and applications Partner, VIDIZMO offers native deployment in the Azure public cloud and Azure Government while also utilizing Azure Media Services and Video Indexer for features such as automatic transcription, automatic translation, audio, and video redaction, facial and emotion recognition, hyperlapse, and many more. Furthermore, VIDIZMO enhances content discoverability and performance with AI by utilizing products like Azure Media Services. VIDIZMO's solutions are available in over 60 regions and over 140 countries.

"Deploying VIDIZMO's virtual machines from Azure Marketplace grants a reliable, secure, scalable, and end-to-end implementation of VIDIZMO software within a few minutes – ensuring a seamless experience of installing and using VIDIZMO software in Azure," said Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO.



Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We're happy to welcome VIDIZMO's solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn about VIDIZMO solutions in the Azure Marketplace by checking out the full range of VIDIZMO's solutions.

ABOUT VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO (www.vidizmo.com) is a Gartner-recognized enterprise video content management system that empowers businesses with a comprehensive solution to deliver live and on-demand video streaming and digital asset management services in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid models. VIDIZMO offers a wide range of products, each one serving a diverse set of enterprise needs across all industry verticals, such as the corporate sector, education, healthcare, law enforcement, media, and more.

With a consolidated video streaming and asset management portal, VIDIZMO fulﬁlls enterprise needs for corporate communication, training, learning, law enforcement, digital media management, marketing, and sales, among others. Available in a flexible range of licensing models, VIDIZMO also leverages an organization's existing IT systems by offering seamless integration with enterprise applications and services.

Contact: Jay Sajid, [email protected], 202-792-0020

SOURCE VIDIZMO LLC