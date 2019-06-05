Now Hiring Witches, Vampires and Werewolves: Spirit Halloween Accepting Applications for Frightfully Fun Seasonal Positions

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the world's largest specialty Halloween retailer, is putting out the call to join their fun, fast-paced and exciting team environment. Applications for Spirit Halloween's seasonal positions are now being accepted.

Spirit employs more than 28,000 seasonal team members serving Halloween enthusiasts in 1,360 stores across the country from early July through mid-November. Candidates interested in making a career or finding a seasonal position can find more information at Work4Spirit.com.

"We are excited to start welcoming new seasonal team members for Halloween 2019," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "We pride ourselves on providing a rewarding work environment, including competitive pay, flexible schedules and opportunity for bonuses. We have a love and enthusiasm for all things Halloween, and our work culture is based on this passion along with respect, innovation and giving back to the community."

Spirit Halloween has recently been ranked among the best places to work in America for their work-life balance.

Successful Spirit Halloween team members ensure a fantastic guest experience in a fun and engaging environment. Team members are rewarded with:

Flexible schedules

Competitive salaries

30 percent discount on all merchandise

Incentives and bonuses for returning managers

Opportunities for career advancement

Focusing on Halloween 365 days a year, Spirit Halloween has served Halloween enthusiasts for more than 35 years, specializing in costumes and accessories for children, teens and adults, as well as providing the greatest selection of exclusive décor and animatronics. The company is on the cutting edge of pop culture and fans consistently look to Spirit Halloween to find the latest in Halloween trends.

Many team members are inspired year after year with Spirit's community giving. At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $54 million for hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to the child life department at partner hospitals.

For the inside scoop on all upcoming things Halloween and other fun, follow Spirit Halloween on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/SpiritHalloween, Instagram at @SpiritHalloween, or on Twitter at @SpiritHalloween. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,360 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 35 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritHalloween.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised over $54 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going towards the child life department at partner hospitals. For the 2019 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting 141 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise $10 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

