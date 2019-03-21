Now In The Fifth Year, FoodTrekking Awards Recognize Excellence & Innovation In Food Travel Experiences

PORTLAND, Oregon, USA, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FoodTrekking Awards are the travel industry's oldest and best respected competition to recognize providers of quality, innovative food and beverage travel experiences. Founded in late 2015 with a mere three categories, today the Awards have grown to recognize excellence and innovation in seven areas. The Awards are produced by the World Food Travel Association, the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism.

The FoodTrekking Awards are different than other travel or food industry awards because they focus specifically on food and beverage tourism, the fastest growing sector of the travel industry world-wide.

Past winners have included Bodegas Torres (Spain), GLP Films (USA), Food Playground (Singapore), Lip Smacking Foodie Tours (USA) and Jamaica Culinary Tours (Jamaica). Peruse other past Awards winners at:

www.worldfoodtravel.org/cpages/foodtrekking-awards

CATEGORIES OF RECOGNITION

This year, the competition will recognize the following areas of importance to food- and drink-loving travelers:

Most Innovative Use of Local Ingredients in a Foodservice Menu Best Creative Use of Space for a Food Lover Attraction Most Innovative Food or Beverage Marketing Campaign for a Destination Best Local Storytelling in a Food or Beverage Experience Best Use of Food or Beverage for Cross-Cultural Understanding Most Authentic Food or Beverage Visitor Experience Best Food or Beverage Packaging Waste Reduction Campaign

APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Applications are now being accepted from any eligible business or destination located anywhere in the world. Interested parties can apply on the award's website at www.FoodTrekkingAwards.org. Time is of the essence, as applications close May 31, 2019. Finalists will be announced over the summer, and winners will be introduced on stage at the official Awards Ceremony during the Association's FoodTreX London | Food Travel Innovation Summit in London on November 3, 2019. Awards winners will also be invited to attend the summit as guests of the World Food Travel Association.

MORE ABOUT THE FOODTREKKING AWARDS

There are plenty of awards programs for the food, beverage, tourism or hospitality industries. The FoodTrekking Awards are different because they focus specifically on food and beverage tourism and experiences enjoyed by food-loving travelers. The FoodTrekking Awards are another food travel industry 'first' pioneered by the World Food Travel Association.

MORE ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) was founded in 2003 as a non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) and today is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism. Each year the Association serves nearly 100,000+ professionals in over 100 countries. The WFTA's knowledge, tools and training help trade professionals and organizations to leverage their area's food and beverage products and experiences to help create a strong sense of place, which increases visitor arrivals; destination brand equity; and export demand for their area's food and beverage products. Learn more at www.worldfoodtravel.org.

MORE ABOUT FOOD TOURISM

Learn more about what food tourism is, which business sectors it includes and the benefits of being involved at www.WhatIsFoodTourism.org.

MORE ABOUT FOODTREX LONDON

The FoodTreX London | Food Travel Innovation Summit is the World Food Travel Association's flagship event. Held every November on the day before the start of the renowned World Travel Market, FoodTreX London is the food travel industry's premier forum for information exchange, idea sharing and networking with other food and beverage tourism industry professionals from around the world. The next FoodTreX London will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Learn more about the WFTA's FoodTreX events portfolio at www.foodtrex.org.

