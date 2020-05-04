Now is the Right Time to Apply for Citizenship by Investment from St Kitts and Nevis, London Firm Advises

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London-headquartered firm CS Global Partners advises individuals and families seeking second citizenship that now is the most opportune moment to apply for St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The company, a leader in investor immigration and holder of the St Kitts and Nevis government mandate, says that the temporary measures to accept online submissions allow investor to get a head start on their applications and, if successful, receive citizenship this summer.

In March, the country's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) allowed for complete applications to be submitted electronically. This enables the CIU to start the due diligence checks, which all applicants must first pass before making their investment and qualifying for citizenship. Choosing the fund option and adding the optional Accelerated Application Process feature makes obtaining citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis currently the fastest in the world.

"Many investors are naturally waiting for the right time before committing to new assets," says Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners. "We can confidently recommend them that this is the perfect time to apply for second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis through the fund option. Besides the obvious safety and security this citizenship offers, investors and their families have the rare chance to apply for citizenship from home," he adds.

St Kitts and Nevis does not require applicants to have resided on the islands for any minimal time period, nor are there any culture or language tests to pass. However, the key factor in deciding who is eligible for citizenship is whether that person raises any integrity, reputational or security concerns.

Successful applicants become lifetime citizens of a well-connected and investor-friendly country. St Kitts and Nevis citizens can normally travel without a pre-departure visa to 156 destinations. Though it is the smallest island in the Western Hemisphere, it has visa-waiver agreements with two thirds of the world, with more countries being added regularly thanks to the diplomatic relations Foreign Minister Mark Brantley establishes.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund under the CBI Programme two years ago as the fastest and most secure route to citizenship. Qualifying investments start at US$150,000 and applications are submitted only through agents listed on the CIU website.

Contact Details:

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

