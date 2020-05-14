NOW Magazine Print Readership Continues to Climb Furthering Opportunities to Monetize Through Digital Transformation

2020 Vividata Spring Study Showcases Nearly 10% Growth in NOW's Print Audience Compared to Vividata's 2020 Winter Study

NOW monthly print readership increases to 1,776,000

Print audience grows by 9.3% within three-month period

Continued audience growth amplifies opportunities to monetize MediaCentral properties through cross-promotion, digitization and technological updates

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced notable growth in print readership for its wholly owned property NOW Magazine ("NOW" or "NOW Magazine") as reported in the Spring 2020 Vividata Study. Released on May 5th, Vividata's Spring 2020 Study showcases NOW's print readership at 1,776,000 monthly readers compared to 1,636,000 monthly readers reported in February 5th in Vividata's Winter 2020 Study1. This represents an impressive 9.3 per cent audience growth within a three-month period.

NOW's audience growth also extends online at nowtoronto.com. As shared in a recent release announcing exponential growth across all MediaCentral brands, NOW's digital audience has increased by double-digit percentages month-over-month since earlier this year. During a three-month period from February 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020, monthly users spiked by over one million from 736,282 to 1,791,5202, at an increase of 143 per cent.

"NOW's print performance demonstrates the value that traditional newspapers still have as brand anchors in the rapidly changing publishing world. Since acquiring NOW in late fall 2019, MediaCentral has invested in content diversification, digital transformation, and omnichannel content distribution to transform this iconic title into a profitable modern media brand. Under the leadership of our Editor, Kevin Ritchie, the talented team at NOW continue to adapt, innovate and outperform, driving remarkable growth across the brand's print and online channels," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "It's now up to us to capitalize on this growth by continuing to convert, digitize and monetize our rapidly growing audience."

Since acquiring NOW in November 2019, and the Company's Vancouver-based flagship title the Straight in February 2020, MediaCentral has executed an aggressive strategy to grow and digitize its audience while introducing new opportunities to monetize the publications. In recent months, the Company has implemented new digital revenue streams through technology-based innovations including affiliate marketing, automated marketing and programmatic advertising.

MediaCentral is actively searching for synergistic and accretive acquisition opportunities to further expand the Company's reach across North America as the Company continues to execute its plan to consolidate, unify and monetize over 100 independent urban publications and their audiences.

Source:

2020 Vividata Spring Survey. Vividata claims its Survey of the Canadian Consumer is based on surveying 40,000+ Canadians per year against 60,000+ variables. NOW's Google Analytics

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.