Now on Kickstarter, The Magic Spin Cup, a Fun, Engaging Cup With Fidget Spinner Functionality

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Spin Cup, located in Houston, Texas, has a new, fun, and exciting twist on the traditional cup, mug, or glass, has formally launched on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform. A fully functional drinking vessel for every day, anytime use, the Magic Spin Cup combines rich, colorful optical illusions with an engaging " fidget spinner " function to expel nervous or excess energy. Eye-catching and engaging, the cup combines the best in form, function, and design to make childhood dreams come to life.

Available in four styles and 18 different colors, the Magic Spin Cup proves versatile and will come in a 12-ounce cup for kids or a 24-ounce cup for teens and adults. Proving unique, engaging, and fun, the Magic Spin Cup is easy to use and enjoy. To make use of its design, simply set or hold the cup upright, flick the spinning base to put the inner illusion in motion, and watch as bright colors and patterns dash across the cup's face and capture the eye. With different styles, patterns, and colors that include stripes, hearts, stars, and polka dots, a fun display is just moments away.

Keeping beverages to the perfect temperature, the Magic Spin Cup fits in hand like a traditional drinking vessel and is designed to be durable to survive years of extended use. Described as a dream drinking cup, the revolutionary design incorporates some of the first "fidget" functionality on the market in ways never seen.

For a limited time, support the new Magic Spin Cup on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/veryinnovative/magic-spin-cup

Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the Magic Spin Cup, including associated production, testing, and distribution processes. Support the project for as little as $1 and receive a virtual high-five, or pledge $20 or more to get an exclusive Magic Spin Cup in any size, design, or style. Other reward tiers and options, including various cup quantities, sizes, color combinations, and styles, are available. Act fast and check out the Kickstarter campaign page today.

