Now Open: 636 Storage Rooms Ready at U-Haul of Framingham-Southborough

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 636 newly constructed self-storage units at 15 Pleasant St. Connector, a property that was acquired in March 2018.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Framingham-Southborough introduced the completed facility on Friday. The selection of indoor climate-controlled storage rooms are fitted with high-tech security features and are available at affordable price points. Customers have access to an indoor loading area to provide protection from the weather.

The finished store also offers a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and more. U-Box® portable storage containers are on site and available to rent as well.

"We're investing in Framingham, and now we're able to show off this state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility," U-Haul store general manager Mason Souliere noted. "This building was constructed in 1966 and was vacant for many years. We invite the community to stop by and see the work we've put into it."

The 93,088-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Genzyme. Genzyme was once the third largest biotech company in the world.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Framingham-Southborough at (508) 283-4006. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul has been repurposing old buildings for decades to eliminate blight and benefit the communities we serve," added Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "Our goal is to provide our neighbors with residential mobility and a clean, secure storage facility where our they will want to keep their belongings."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

