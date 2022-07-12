Now Open for Registration: Kim Anami's Legendary Online Course Provides Guided, Week-By-Week Comprehensive Re-Education of All Things Female Sexuality

"Salons" are a tradition of learning that dates back centuries. In this modern-day version, participants will learn to harness female sexual power and pleasure. Throughout the 8-week salon, participants will be guided week-by-week in a deep and comprehensive education and re-education of all things related to female sexuality.

Learning to let go and surrender, tapping into and valuing the feminine as a power source, is a major theme running through the entire salon. After learning how to clear common blocks to fully live in your sexual power and pleasure as a woman, participants will be ready for the in-depth course, covering the following:

Self-pleasuring 101 : techniques and toolkit (so you're never underf**ked again!) and renegade healing treatments to "wake up" the vagina.





: techniques and toolkit (so you're never underf**ked again!) and renegade healing treatments to "wake up" the vagina. Orgasmapedia : everything you ever wanted to know about all the different kinds of female orgasms and how to achieve them. As well as in-depth study of the deeper vaginal orgasms: G-Spot, cervical and female ejaculation.





: everything you ever wanted to know about all the different kinds of female orgasms and how to achieve them. As well as in-depth study of the deeper vaginal orgasms: G-Spot, cervical and female ejaculation. Taoist techniques : convert sexual energy into creative energy, and how to open Taoist energy meridians, in addition to overall holistic breast care and massage practices.





: convert sexual energy into creative energy, and how to open Taoist energy meridians, in addition to overall holistic breast care and massage practices. The ultimate seductress : How to please your male lover and bring him to his knees. As well as metaphysical and transmuting powers of various sex acts, including deep throating, oral and anal play, as well as how-to.





: How to please your male lover and bring him to his knees. As well as metaphysical and transmuting powers of various sex acts, including deep throating, oral and anal play, as well as how-to. Increasing chemistry and polarity: how to amplify the masculine and feminine in relationship for maximum sparks to fly.





how to amplify the masculine and feminine in relationship for maximum sparks to fly. and so much more!

In addition to the course content, receive pre-recorded HD videos, followed up by a live, interactive Q+A calls, and members will have access to a private members-only area. In this hands-on course, participants will receive "homeplay" assignments to flex their new sexual muscles.

"How to Be a Well-F**ked Woman' is the sex and live-in-a-female-body education you've never had, but didn't know you needed," said Anami. "The salon is designed for women to attend from all over the world who want to boost their sexual IQ and become masters of their own sexuality."

Amani's work is a spiritual synthesis of over two decades of Tantra, Taoism, Transpersonal psychology, philosophy, and a host of quantum growth-accelerating practices she uses to propel clients into higher stratospheres of connection, intimacy, energy and creativity. Her musings on life and love have graced The Sunday Times (UK), Elle, InStyle, Women's Health, O magazine, GQ, Playboy and national TV and talk shows from E! Network to CNN and NPR.

The virtual course begins July 7th and is open to anyone, anywhere, via Anami's online members area. To learn more, visit: https://kimanami.com/the-well-fked-woman/

About Kim Anami

Kim Anami is the Vaginal Weightlifter, a holistic sex and relationship coach, writer, and speaker. The place for premier online sex education, KimAnami.com and her YouTube channel offers a variety of different courses and videos throughout the year for women, men, couples, mamas, and vaginas. Follow her Vaginal weightlifting and adventures on Instagram with the hashtag: #thingsiliftwithmyvagina. To view her online programs and videos, visit her YouTube channel, or website at www.kimanami.com .

