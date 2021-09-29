Now Open: Natural Grocers® Brings Healthy Resources And A Modern Grocery Shopping Experience To Springfield, MO

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the country's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, announces the opening of its Springfield, MO store, its 7th location in the Show Me State. Starting on September 29, 2021, Natural Grocers' good4uSM Crew will welcome the community to the new store, located at 3333 S. Glenstone Ave., with a Grand Opening celebration featuring exceptional in-store discounts and a fantastic prize contest which includes an E-bike, gift cards, and small kitchen appliances.

Earlier this year, Jefferson City, MO also welcomed Natural Grocers to its community, and in October the company is celebrating the recent relocation of its Columbia, MO store, which originally opened in September 2011, to a space that will serve the community even better than the original.

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Springfield community a unique grocery shopping experience, including its strict product standards, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, and sustainable building practices. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers a free Nutrition Education program and partners with Missouri's local food bank, Ozark Food Harvest. The new store includes a contemporary layout, the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop, a more efficient checkout experience, and a Nutrition Education Center.

Grand Opening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

The grand opening celebration for the Springfield community includes:

Grand Opening Prize Contest i : From September 29 – October 5 , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

: From – , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Natural Grocers gift card, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional deals ii through October 28 on select 100% organic produce, such as Brussels sprouts, red and green seedless grapes, loose carrots, and Honeycrisp apples, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives iii , Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing iv on free-range eggs.

Customers will enjoy exceptional deals through on select 100% organic produce, such as sprouts, red and green seedless grapes, loose carrots, and Honeycrisp apples, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives , Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on free-range eggs. Opening discounts are extended an additional month with more sale items available from October 29 – November 28 . Customers can sign up for {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, for an announcement on sale items.

What's In Store for the Springfield Community

Natural Grocers provides its communities access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy, 100-percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price℠. Natural Grocers' strict product standards prohibit hydrogenated oils, and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries.

With the inclusion of Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop, expected in October 2021, customers can enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beers, and alcoholic seltzers and kombuchas which have been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high-quality standards that all products must satisfy in order to be sold at Natural Grocers. The buzzy and bubbly addition makes Natural Grocers the neighborhood destination for a flavorful brew or wine pairing to complete a delicious and nutritious meal.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized health coaching sessions. The Springfield NHC will be available after the completion of Natural Grocers' extensive NHC training program. Customers can schedule a free session, which are currently available via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

For additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Springfield store, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/springfield

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

