Now Open: The Return Of Historic Fairhaven Denton

DENTON, Texas, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen years after closing and two years since renovations began, the historic Fairhaven Denton retirement home is ready for its close-up. Open July 26 for pre-leasing, walk-ins, and tours, the facility is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places after a renovation of the original 1965 design by renowned Texas architect O'Neil Ford.

The effort to build the original Fairhaven Retirement Home was historic, requiring ten years of community fundraising to create the affordable and beautiful property to meet the vision of the women who founded it. They were rewarded for their efforts when, soon after its opening, it was named the Most Beautiful North Texas Senior Citizen Home. Read more about Fairhaven Denton's history on the website.

In 2007, Fairhaven Denton closed, and the property sat until 2018 for the current collaboration between Historic Denton, the Texas Historical Commission, and Investcor to begin its $5 million rehabilitation. The thoughtfully-designed building blends into and showcases the surrounding environment, including the spring-fed koi pond and wooded walking trails. The most efficient technologies have been added, and modern amenities including a bistro and a multipurpose room for yoga, classes and private parties.

In 1965, 17 apartments were pre-leased before the original opening. To celebrate their dedicated work, we are extending the Founder's Special to our new residents. The first 17 pre-leases will receive:

Priority selection of apartment

Application of $500 of the deposit towards first month's rent

of the deposit towards first month's rent Locked-in base rate for the first 12 months

Fairhaven Denton has been a community effort from the beginning. We are proud to invite you to see our updated facility and amenities and to be able to offer you and your loved ones all the comforts of home.

Fairhaven Denton is a thoughtfully designed senior living community offering assisted living and respite care services in the Historic Downtown Denton area. The Fairhaven building has been a part of the community since 1965 and now is listed in the National Register of Historic Places after a comprehensive renovation. Insuring resident health and well-being through innovative care and rigorous safety procedures remains Fairhaven Denton's top priority. The everyday experience at Fairhaven is one of living among family, with active and engaged residents in a supportive care environment.

