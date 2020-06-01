Now Open: U-Haul Facility in Memphis Boasts 700-Plus Storage Rooms

Stationed at a former Kmart® location, U-Haul is also offering truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, moving supplies, boxes, U-Box portable storage containers and more.

More than a year of work went into refurbishing the building.

U-HAUL COVID-19 UPDATES: KEEPING YOU PROTECTED

"The Kmart had been vacant for many years and was becoming blight on the community," said Chris Hardin, U-Haul Company of Memphis president. "We were able to breathe life back into the property, and we are excited to show off a new state-of-the-art facility."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Raleigh at (901) 334-9208 or stop by to visit general manager Elizabeth Simpson and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are essential service providers and continue to serve the public. U-Haul products are used by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

U-Haul embraces contactless business that inherently promotes social distancing. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

"Our goal is to provide residential mobility and a secure facility for people's belongings, and to do so in a responsible manner that protects our customers and Team Members," Hardin added.

"We pride ourselves on offering needed products at convenient locations. We've been working closely with the City of Memphis to make this happen, and we look forward to serving our neighbors here for many years."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

