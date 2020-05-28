Now Open: U-Haul Storage of Downtown Dayton Offers 350 Rooms

More than three years of work went into refurbishing the building. Further renovation plans call for the creation of 250 additional rooms.

"This building was home to an auto repair and sales facility until 1985," said Mark Quinn, U-Haul Company of Dayton president. "After that the facility changed hands many times. It had been vacant since 2010. U-Haul stepped in to revive the property. We're excited to show off our hard work."

U-HAUL COVID-19 UPDATES: KEEPING YOU PROTECTED

U-Haul Storage of Downtown Dayton will be operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dayton and general manager AJ Ross. Contact U-Haul Storage of Downtown Dayton at (937) 684-9405. Customers at the new facility will have extended storage access with additional hours.

"Downtown Dayton is seeing a major revitalization," Quinn added. "There are new apartments popping up everywhere. University of Dayton students and long-time residents will be pleased with what we've done and what we're able to offer now. We've been working closely with the City of Dayton to make this possible."

U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are essential service providers and continue to serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. U-Haul products are used by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

U-Haul embraces contactless business that inherently promotes social distancing. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

