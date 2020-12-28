Now Open: Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino Debuts Hotel Tower & Legacy Club Rooftop Lounge

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Resort & Casino – downtown Las Vegas' newest casino-resort – has officially opened its 777-room hotel tower and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club. Paying tribute to Vintage Vegas through its design and old-school hospitality, these new amenities mark the official completion of Circa's construction.

"They say to save the best for last, and when you visit our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you'll see that's exactly what we did," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. "Circa is now home to some of the most stunning hotel rooms and suites in all of the city and watching Las Vegas light up before your eyes from Legacy Club is one of those 'wow' moments you have to experience for yourself."

Built in collaboration with McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Tré Builders, Steelman Partners and Circa's Director of Design and Architecture, Alice O'Keefe, Circa's uniquely tapered 71-degree tower provides some of the best unobstructed views of the city. Standing at an impressive 458 feet tall, the hotel tower and Legacy Club round out Circa's world-class offerings including the world's largest sportsbook; a 365-day/year pool experience, Stadium Swim; several original food & beverage concepts; a two-story casino and much more, all of which opened October 28.

ROOMS & SUITES

Housed inside the tallest hotel tower north of the Strip, Circa's chic rooms and suites boast captivating views of Las Vegas Blvd., Stadium Swim and the Valley's surrounding mountain ranges. Using an Art Deco aesthetic both in style and furnishings, the rooms celebrate Downtown's history and art scene through works curated by DAC Art Consulting. Featured artists include Jelaine Faunce, Deidra Wilson, Schinn Loong, Sarah Scherf and Adolfo Gonzalez with Yesco.

Each of Circa's standard rooms are equipped with a Serta Prestige king mattress; mini refrigerator; tablet for booking reservations at the sportsbook, restaurants and Stadium Swim; and a control panel for the room's light settings. Select rooms incorporate built-in Inova beds, which can be pulled down from the wall and transform the living space with an extra bed instantly.

Circa's first hotel guests will be gifted with a limited edition 18k gold plated bar, decorated with Circa's logo and opening date. The bars also will be available for purchase in Circa's gift shop for $125.

STANDARD ROOMS

Ranging from 403 to 752 square feet, Circa's standard rooms are designed to maximize space. Room types consist of a single king, double king and flex kings, offering either single or double beds, multiple seating areas for relaxing or entertaining, nearly ceiling-height custom headboards, guest refrigerators, dual vanities and 55-inch flat-screen HDTVs.

Another distinctive accommodation is the 360-degree Circa Studio rooms, featuring defined living areas and comfy beds. For this room type, a king-size bed is placed in the center of the room and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and amenities, transforming the space into a loft experience.

SUITES

Circa's stunning suite collection spans from 822 to 1,612 square feet and are a glamorous way to get the party started. The one-bedroom accommodations feature spacious living rooms complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, sophisticated lounge-style furniture, a black quartz dining table and full wet bar with refrigerator. 65-inch HDTVs in every room ensure sports fans never miss a game. The bedroom includes upgraded finishes; luxe bedding; and bathrooms with an oversized shower, water closet and double vanities. For an unrivaled picture of the desert skies, Circa's Panoramic Sunset and Sunrise Suites give an unparalleled view as the Valley changes from day to night.

BUNK BED SUITES & PADS

For a retro Vegas trip, Circa's high-style Bunk Bed accommodations are the ultimate throwbacks. Available in 713-square-foot pads and 1,362-square-foot suites include living rooms with a wet bar and refrigerator, a charger port for each bed, couches with views of the skyline through sweeping windows, as well as a full dining area. Suites and pads feature two plush bunk beds to sleep four people and large bathrooms.

FOUNDERS SUITES

Commanding the top of the hotel tower, Circa's six Founders Suites are its most luxe accommodations. Measuring an average of 1,831 square feet, the two-bedroom suites include a lavish bar with its own refrigerator and flat-screen TV located adjacent to floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an entertaining space with ample seating, a second flat-screen TV and electric fireplace. Groups can gather around the suite's black-quartz dining room table beneath a custom chandelier for meals any time of day. Art installations, upgraded finishes, a signature scent and separate powder room complete the experience. Its spacious bedrooms have oversized bathrooms, separate vanity table, flat-screen HDTVs and seating with views of the city.

LEGACY CLUB

Sitting sky-high on the 60th floor of Circa's hotel tower, the indoor/outdoor 8,400-square-foot Legacy Club delivers extraordinary 360-degree views of Las Vegas complemented by craft cocktails, an upscale lounge, expansive outdoor terrace with fire pits, and eclectic "electro swing" music.

A tip of the hat to those who made Las Vegas the entertainment destination it is today, Legacy Club's entryway houses a series of custom metal busts of iconic Vegas pioneers and legends. This includes Jackie Gaughan, Benny Binion, Jay Sarno, Kirk Kerkorian, Sam Boyd, Steve Wynn, William Bennett, Bob Stupak, Barron Hilton and Howard Hughes, as well as Frank Fertitta, who will be added in the coming weeks. Adorning the walls is an artistic collection of painted portraits of each of the legendary gentleman, as well as a black-and-white photograph of Las Vegas power couple Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Oscar Goodman.

A must-see photo opportunity in Legacy Club is a captivating display of 1,000 ounces of pure gold. A ticker atop the display of Circa-branded gold bars will show their combined value based on the current price of gold. Guests can toast to the evening with Vegas-style twists on classic libations, such as "The Sunset Spritz" and "Desert Sunset Martini."

The expansive lounge features multiple seating options including plush couches, cozy fire pits and banquettes on the stunning outdoor terrace, and stools at the centerpiece bar. Guests who want to take full advantage of the evening's sunset can book one of Legacy Club's "Sunset Packages," a special seating area on the balcony dedicated to giving guests the view of a lifetime.

Circa continues to have a strong commitment to the health and safety of all guests and team members and is dedicated to following local and national health and safety guidelines. The property is open to guests 21 and over, including all room bookings. For reservations, please visit circalasvegas.com.

