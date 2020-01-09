NOW® Partners with Kelly LeVeque to Offer Bonus Content from "Body Love Every Day"

The campaign features exclusive wellness content created by LeVeque for NOW, including day-in-the-life guides filled with wellness and self-care tips, fitness advice, and recipes that suit four specific lifestyles: Girl on the Go, Domestic Goddess, Plant-based Devotee, and Red Carpet Ready.

"I'm proud to continue my long-standing partnership with NOW and incorporate their products into Body Love Every Day," said LeVeque. "NOW is a company I can fully stand behind for their commitment to producing only the highest quality products. It's imperative that as I'm helping my clients revamp their lifestyles to feel good about their nutrition, eat more of the right foods, and find clean products that suit their routines, they're choosing trusted products to support their journey."

Here are four new and exclusive tips that you won't find in the book:

Tip 1: Girl On The Go

Write It Into Reality! LeVeque starts her morning by journaling goals, activities, and hopes for the day and beyond – before the busy day gets away from her. She says it's a great way to manifest your future and stay focused on the dreams you want to make a reality. Try it!

Tip 2: Domestic Goddess

Start a Recipe Club. If you love book club, LeVeque says why not start a healthy recipe club with family and friends. You can create a calendar of recipes (that, of course, include a heaping of fiber, fat, proteins, and greens), and for one day each week, members make the same recipe. It's a great way to stay inspired to eat clean with your community.

Tip 3: Plant-Based Devotee

Breathe and Soak. Treat your body to some plant-based self-care by making your own spa day at home. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil and magnesium flakes to a warm bath, cleanse and exfoliate your face with a charcoal detox mask, and nourish your skin with a comforting massage oil.

Tip 4: Red Carpet Ready

Fill Up on Fiber. Increasing your fiber can help to maintain serum lipid levels already within normal range, and also helps you feel full longer by slowing digestion and by its positive effects on the satiety hormone, CCK.* A quick way to up your fiber? Add a tablespoon of Organic Psyllium Husk Powder or Organic Acacia Fiber to your water at dinner time (or really, any meal!) for these added benefits.*

To download the updated guides with new tips and exclusive messages from LeVeque, plus a chance to win a copy of "Body Love Every Day" and $500 in NOW products, visit: nowfoods.com/bodyloveinsiders . There you'll also find NOW's first-of-its kind interactive smoothie builder based on LeVeque's signature Fab Four nutrition formula, highlighted in her first book, to help people start their day with a sustainable, healthy habit.

NOW offers more than 1,400 products, from functional foods and supplements to sports nutrition and health and beauty products, as well as essential oils. All products are available online at nowfoods.com or at fine health food stores nationwide.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

ABOUT KELLY LEVEQUE:

Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly) is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life. Kelly is a regular contributor for numerous health, wellness and lifestyle publications. She rounded out her education with a number of other certifications including being certified as a Health Coach through The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, certified as a 200 Hr Yoga Instructor though American Yoga School and NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer® (NSCA-CPT)® through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

