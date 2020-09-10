Now Pre-selling in Antioch: Two New Home Collections by Century Communities

"We're thrilled to debut these new home collections at Cielo at Sand Creek," said Nick Arenson, Bay Area Division President. "This provides homebuyers with even more home designs and price points to choose from, in a sought-after community with exceptional amenities and a prime location."

HOMES

New single-family homes from the mid $500s to mid $600s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,711 square feet

Media rooms, game rooms, lofts and more included on select plans

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Clubhouse with meeting rooms

Outdoor pool with shaded lounge seating

Grill area with seating

Playground with picnic tables

Gated community entrance

For more information, call 833.769.1656.

Sales Center: 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, Antioch, CA 94531

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

