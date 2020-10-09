Now Selling: 5 New Home Communities in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas
Single-family homes by Century Complete, national leader in online homebuying
Oct 09, 2020, 15:23 ET
NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of five new communities in Arizona, South Carolina and Texas, all featuring single-family new homes from the company's Century Complete brand—a pioneer and national leader in online homebuying. Century Complete's innovative process makes it easy for homebuyers to purchase a quality quick move-in home at a more affordable price point—completely online. New homes at all communities will include in-demand features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more.
NEW COMMUNITY IN ARIZONA
Wickenburg Vistas in Wickenburg, AZ
Cottonwood Lane and Jackson Street
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
- Single-family homes from the low $200s
- Single-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1- to 2-bay garages, up to 1,805 square feet
- Scenic views of surrounding mountains, with quick access to downtown Wickenburg
NEW COMMUNITIES IN SOUTH CAROLINA
West Lakes in Florence, SC
US-76 and Lake Wateree Drive
Florence, SC 29501
- Single-family homes from the low $200s
- Two-story floor plans with full brick fronts
- 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,607 square feet
- Prime location near shopping, entertainment, dining and I-95
Cedar Creek in Florence, SC
Cedar Creek Lane and Beckys Parkway
Florence, SC 29506
- Single-family homes from the low $100s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet
- Convenient location near Florence Regional Airport, shopping, dining and medical centers
Palmetto Place in Beaufort, SC
123 Palmetto Breeze Circle
Beaufort, SC 29907
- Single-family homes from the low $200s
- Three-story floor plans
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, 1,512 square feet
- Desirable location in Lady's Island, with quick access to downtown Beaufort and Hunting Island State Park
NEW COMMUNITY IN TEXAS
Crockett Reserve in Conroe, TX
Located off Crockett Martin Road
Conroe, TX 77306
- Single-family homes from the high $100s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,217 square feet
- Quick access to downtown Conroe, Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest and The Woodlands
|
Arizona Sales Studio:
|
South Carolina Sales Studio:
|
Texas Sales Studio:
|
917 N. Promenade Road,
|
200 Tanger Outlets Boulevard,
|
333 Cypress Run,
|
Suite 105
|
Suite 579
|
Suite 200
|
Casa Grande, AZ 85194
|
Pooler, GA 31322
|
Houston, TX 77094
|
520.308.6195
|
912.335.3795
|
832.742.0104
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
