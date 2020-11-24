Now Selling in Aurora, CO: New Homes at Popular Harmony Development

"We're thrilled to announce new homes at Harmony, offering a great location in Aurora with exceptional community amenities," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President. "We're also proud to offer a wide range of floor plans at Harmony, making it easy for buyers to find a new home that's just right for them."

Community highlights:

New homes from the upper $300s

10 single-family ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 2,408 square feet

Home automation package, full-yard fencing, air conditioning and more included

Easy access to I-70, Buckley AFB and downtown Denver

Community location:

248 Scottsburg Court

Aurora, CO 80018

For more information, call 303.268.8364.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

