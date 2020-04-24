Now Selling in Parker: Modern Condos from Top Homebuilder

"The Trails at Westcreek features beautiful new condos at an exceptional price point in a sought-after location," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President for Century Communities. "From popular included features to thoughtful layouts and convenient amenities close by, this community has a lot to offer."

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY:

Three floor plans from $319,990

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Up to 1,318 square feet

Open layouts with designer finishes

Standard patios or balconies

Granite countertops

Attached garages available

IN THE AREA:

Denver Tech Center (DTC)

Parker Adventist Hospital

Shopping and dining on Parker's Mainstreet

Parker Arts , Culture & Events (PACE) Center

, Culture & Events (PACE) Douglas County Schools

Schools Cherry Creek State Park

Cherry Creek Trail

Community address: 9287 S. Parker Road, Parker, CO 80134

For more information, call 720.386.1967.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

