Now Selling in Parker: Modern Condos from Top Homebuilder
The Trails at Westcreek by Century Communities
Apr 24, 2020, 12:42 ET
PARKER, Colo., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that The Trails at Westcreek, a new community of modern condos in Parker, is now selling from $319,990. These stunning new condos—with available attached garages—boast a prime location that backs up to the Cherry Creek Trail, with easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining and business hubs.
"The Trails at Westcreek features beautiful new condos at an exceptional price point in a sought-after location," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President for Century Communities. "From popular included features to thoughtful layouts and convenient amenities close by, this community has a lot to offer."
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY:
- Three floor plans from $319,990
- 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Up to 1,318 square feet
- Open layouts with designer finishes
- Standard patios or balconies
- Granite countertops
- Attached garages available
IN THE AREA:
- Denver Tech Center (DTC)
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Shopping and dining on Parker's Mainstreet
- Parker Arts, Culture & Events (PACE) Center
- Douglas County Schools
- Cherry Creek State Park
- Cherry Creek Trail
Community address: 9287 S. Parker Road, Parker, CO 80134
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
