Now Selling: New Home Community in SW Las Vegas Copperleaf, by Century Communities
Apr 23, 2020, 15:32 ET
LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of Copperleaf, a gated single-family home community in Southwest Las Vegas—offering buyers a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans. Model homes are open now for private tours.
Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Copperleaf.
"Copperleaf offers buyers thoughtfully designed, brand-new homes in one of Las Vegas' most desirable areas," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "With only 83 homesites available, this is a great time for buyers to get in early and find a floor plan that meets their needs."
ABOUT THE HOMES
- From the upper $300s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- Up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms
- Up to 2,947 square feet
- 2.5-bay garages
- Quartz and granite countertops included
- Spacious lofts and optional main-floor bedrooms available
ABOUT THE AREA
- Convenient access to I-215 and McCarran International Airport
- Quick drive to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
For more information or to schedule a tour, call 702.936.3020
Community address: 8626 Nichols Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89148
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Share this article