Now Selling: New Home Community in SW Las Vegas Copperleaf, by Century Communities

"Copperleaf offers buyers thoughtfully designed, brand-new homes in one of Las Vegas' most desirable areas," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "With only 83 homesites available, this is a great time for buyers to get in early and find a floor plan that meets their needs."

ABOUT THE HOMES

From the upper $300s

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms

Up to 2,947 square feet

2.5-bay garages

Quartz and granite countertops included

Spacious lofts and optional main-floor bedrooms available

ABOUT THE AREA

Convenient access to I-215 and McCarran International Airport

Quick drive to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 702.936.3020

Community address: 8626 Nichols Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89148

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

