Now Selling: New Home Community Near Lake Houston

"Just minutes from the water—with easy access to shopping, dining and businesses in Greater Houston—Woodland Lakes is an exceptional place to call home," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "This is a great time for buyers to get in early and find a floor plan that meets their needs."

ABOUT THE HOMES

Two home collections from the upper $100s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,905 square feet

Granite countertops, owner's entries and more included

ABOUT THE AREA

Minutes from Lake Houston

Convenient access to Highway 59

Close proximity to George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Community park

For more information, call 713.222.7000

Community address: 24706 Winema Woods Lane, Huffman, TX 77336

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

