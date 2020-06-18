Now Selling: New Home Community Near Lake Houston
Discover Woodland Lakes by Century Communities
Jun 18, 2020, 16:58 ET
HOUSTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, is excited to announce that Woodland Lakes—a new single-family home community in Huffman—is now selling. Woodland Lakes offers a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans in a prime location just east of Lake Houston, boasting easy access to outdoor recreation, shopping, transportation and the Greater Houston area.

"Just minutes from the water—with easy access to shopping, dining and businesses in Greater Houston—Woodland Lakes is an exceptional place to call home," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "This is a great time for buyers to get in early and find a floor plan that meets their needs."
ABOUT THE HOMES
- Two home collections from the upper $100s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,905 square feet
- Granite countertops, owner's entries and more included
ABOUT THE AREA
- Minutes from Lake Houston
- Convenient access to Highway 59
- Close proximity to George Bush Intercontinental Airport
- Community park
For more information, call 713.222.7000
Community address: 24706 Winema Woods Lane, Huffman, TX 77336
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
