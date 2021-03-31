Now Selling: New Homes at Fairway Farms in Tomball, TX
New single-family homes from Century Communities. Model home now open!
Mar 31, 2021, 14:58 ET
TOMBALL, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that Fairway Farms, the company's new community in Tomball, is now selling from the low $200s. Featuring the builder's popular Lonestar and Liberty home collections, the community boasts nearly 200 homesites with an array of single- and two-story floor plans for buyers to choose from. Along with beautiful open-concept layouts, each home includes convenient and on-trend features like granite countertops and the company's Century Home Connect smart home package.
Buyers will also love community green space and walking paths, plus a prime location in the northwest Houston Metro area with quick access to businesses, shopping and entertainment via Highway 99 and Highway 249. The community is also adjacent to the 320-acre Burroughs Park—featuring trails, a dog park, a fishing lake, playgrounds and more. Interested buyers and agents are invited to tour Fairway Farms' exceptional new Brazos model home.
"We're thrilled to expand Century's offerings in the Houston area with our first community in up-and-coming Tomball," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Fairway Farms represents an amazing opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a beautiful new home in a sought-after location."
MORE ABOUT FAIRWAY FARMS:
- Single-family homes from the low $200s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 195 lots available
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,074 square feet
- Granite kitchen countertops, home automation package and more included
- Convenient access to the Grand Parkway (Highway 99) and Highway 249
- Community green space and walking trails
- Adjacent to Burroughs Park
Sales Center:
25603 Pinyon Hill Trail
Tomball, TX 77375
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 713.222.7000.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
