NOW SELLING: New Homes From the Mid $100s in Lake City, SC

Single-family homes from the mid $100s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garage

Up to 1,607 square feet

Desirable location next to Lake City Country Club, just minutes from downtown Lake City , Moore Farms Botanical Garden and other attractions

, Moore Farms Botanical Garden and other attractions Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, main-level vinyl flooring and more included

Community Location:

S. Morris Street and Twin Oaks Circle

Lake City, SC 29560

Sales Studio:

200 Tanger Outlets Boulevard, Suite 579

Pooler, GA 31322

912.335.3795

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

