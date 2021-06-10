Now Selling: New Two-Story Townhomes in South El Monte, CA From Century Communities

"We're thrilled to offer these beautiful new townhomes in a prime location just outside LA," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "From quick access to outdoor amenities to beautifully appointed interiors, this is an opportunity that homebuyers in the area won't want to miss out on."

More About Echo:

3 to 4 bedrooms and a loft, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,778 square feet

2-bay attached garage

Community amenities include a BBQ area and picnic tables

Included Century Home Connect smart home package

Located within the El Monte Union High School District

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

