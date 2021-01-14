NOW SELLING: Three New Home Communities in Michigan
Explore new homes by Century Complete in Burton, Corunna and Davison
Jan 14, 2021, 16:34 ET
NOVI, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of three new communities in Michigan, selling in desirable locations like Burton, Corunna and Davison. All three communities are offered through the company's Century Complete brand—a pioneer in online homebuying, with an online "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for homebuyers to quickly find and purchase an affordable new home. Collectively, the communities will feature a variety of single- and two-story single-family homes, starting from the upper $100s.
NEW COMMUNITIES AND LOCATIONS
Burton, Michigan:
- Burton Estates
Corunna, Michigan:
- Corunna Estates
Davison, Michigan:
- Fox Run Estates
Look for updates on Michigan communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Michigan.
NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
Burton Estates in Burton
Now selling from the upper $100s!
- Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements
- 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
- Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
- Convenient location in Genesee County, with quick access to Flint and the Detroit Metro area—as well as Burton city parks, golf courses, trails and more
Corunna Estates in Corunna
Now selling from the upper $100s!
- Two-story new homes with unfinished basements
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
- Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
- Located near N. Shiawassee Street and Highway 21, with quick access to shopping, outdoor recreation and routes to nearby Owosso and Flint
Fox Run Estates in Davison
Now selling from the low $200s!
- Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements and brick siding
- 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
- Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, brick siding and more included
- Prime location near outdoor recreation—like the Black Creek Nature Trail and Copper Ridge Golf Club—with easy access to Flint
Sales Studio:
41210 Bridge Street
Novi, MI 48375
248.621.2895
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
