Now Spraying: The Reef Family Splash Zone Onboard Caribbean Princess

"The Reef Splash Zone has opened to rave reviews from kids and parents alike offering the ultimate family spot for some cool fun in the sun," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president entertainment experiences. "We re-imagined the space to offer families a dedicated spot to spend time together in a welcoming and safe environment."

Located aft on deck 17, The Reef offers many enticing features, including:

Splashpad featuring Winnie the Whale – this interactive and inviting water playground features a splash pool, assorted water sprays and showers where families can enjoy a day of splashing, laughing and playing. The focal point is an interactive Winnie the Whale feature which "rains" from its fluke and sprays from her spout. Winne is also part of the cruise line's Animal Planet™ endangered species program in the Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers where the kids learn about the anatomy of humpback whales.

Whale Fluke Mural Photo Walls – colorful and vibrant murals of a whale's fluke have been painted at both entrances to The Reef for guests to pose and take fun photos.

Game Zone – bringing family competition to a whole new level with oversized backyard games comfy lounge sectionals, and a kid-friendly bar setting, families can enjoy special drinks while challenging the kids to a game of oversized backyard games like cornhole.

Refurbished Pool, Jacuzzi and Bar – the pool, spa and bar have been updated to match the newly designed space featuring updated signage and contemporary artwork. Morgan's Bar opened with a new kid-friendly and fruity mocktail menu, including "Crazy Coconut" and "Berry Nice to Meet You" thirst-quenching drinks.

New Outdoor Spaces – with a variety of plush seating and lounging options, from single sun loungers to sectional chairs and couches with tables, The Reef transforms into an inviting space for groups of all sizes aimed to be comfortable and conversational. The space also features new fixtures, finishes and canopies offering plenty of shade.

In addition, just below The Reef on deck 16 in the Camp Discovery outdoor area, kids can interact and explore with a destination themed water table. This educational offering features the many destinations and iconic landmarks Princess visits, including the Sydney Opera House and Golden Gate Bridge and also highlights how a cruise ship moves through water, waves and weather. It even showcases how ships navigate the Panama Canal locks.

Over the last few years Caribbean Princess has undergone a major revitalization, with many family-oriented features and amenities including family accommodations, new dining experiences and entertainment offerings.

Caribbean Princess was the first ship in the Princess Cruises fleet to deliver Princess MedallionClass vacations. Enabled by OceanMedallion, a complimentary wearable device that elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced experiences and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.

For families looking for immersive, enriching and fun experiences while traveling, Princess Cruises has partnered with Discovery Inc. to create Discovery at SEA onboard programming that brings to life destinations and fan-favorite Discovery and Animal Planet shows. Guests can choose from exclusive, family friendly shore excursions and onboard activities like Stargazing at Sea. Younger cruisers, 17 and under, will also enjoy the recently renovated Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers.

Additional programming geared towards younger cruisers includes:

Stanley the Bear Experiences- Princess' friendly and furry mascot, also inhabits Caribbean Princess and makes several appearances for kid cruisers to interact with and take photos including Stanley the Bear Storytime and Stanley the Bear Breakfast with specially-made bear pancakes in the dining room.

Jr.CHEF@Sea – Princess Chefs host a hands-on food preparation workshop for junior guests, ages 8-12, in the main galley area. Suited up in mini toques and chef aprons, participants learn how to decorate a cake with a member of the ship's pastry team and receive a certificate and photo.

With family travelers in mind, Caribbean Princess offers 87 connecting staterooms keeping the whole family together. All stateroom types can accommodate up to 4 guests. Families of 5 or more can also be accommodated in a two-bedroom family suite which feature new sofa beds. Each stateroom features the cruise line's award-winning Princess Luxury Bed, designed in collaboration with sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus for the ultimate night of sleep at sea.

Learn more about The Reef Family Splash Zone and Princess Cruises other family offerings at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/onboard-experience/kids-and-teens/

Caribbean Princess is currently sailing a season of summer Caribbean cruises offering alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will then sail a season of Canada and New England voyages before returning to Ft. Lauderdale for a season of Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises. For current deals to these sought-after destinations, visit www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS ( 1-800-774-6237 ), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news .

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

