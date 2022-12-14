Nowhere Like Novotel Miami Brickell For The Holidays

Holiday Retreat in Miami's Downtown Makes the Holiday Season More Magical for All Travelers

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say "there's no place like home for the holidays," but Novotel Miami Brickell — with their festive decor, seasonal eats, and memorable holiday experiences — might be even better.

The Magic City comes to life during the holiday season with palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights and perfectly decorated hotels. Novotel Miami Brickell — the only Novotel in the U.S. — is decking its halls with sparkling decor and a colossal Christmas tree that lights up the main lobby.

Miami Views from the Novotel Miami Brickell Christmas Suite courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell Get Cozy in the Novotel Miami Brickell Christmas Suite courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

Offering a selection of reasons to book for holiday travel, guests will discover a tranquil retreat in the heart of the Brickell/Downtown Miami area, centered around buzzing bars, tempting restaurants and upscale shopping. A nearby Metrorail puts the rest of the city within easy reach with seamless connections to top Miami attractions, including Bayfront Park, Perez Art Museum Miami and Vizcaya.

The Christmas Suite boasts a twinkling tree, tabletop adornments, festive decorations, and holiday-themed furniture complete with the coziest of seasonal throws and pillows. Guests will enjoy merry melodies, read holiday stories, watch Christmas movie classics on a 55 -inch LCD TV, and stay connected with complimentary WiFi. The suite includes a king-sized bed, pull out full-sized bed, as well as an in-room safe, hair dryer and iron.

Available Dates: December 1 – January 2

Reservations: [email protected] .

Surrounded by the city's unparalleled skyline, Vista Rooftop at Novotel Miami Brickell will host one of the city's most elite countdown parties to ring in the New Year! Novotel's NYE White Party will showcase panoramic views of the evening's fireworks displays throughout Downtown and Biscayne Bay while serving up a stellar selection of premium spirits with open bar (9 pm - 12 am), passed hors d' oeuvres, midnight toast and tables with bottle service. Early bird price until 12/15 is $125 (after that $175). Purchase tickets: here .

The hotel's signature dining spot, UVA Restaurant and Bar, will feature pre-fixe menus for Christmas Eve ($70 adults, $30 children under 12) and New Year's Eve for $79++ per person. NYE diners will receive 50% off NYE White Party tickets.

For travelers wanting to combine Miami's pristine beaches and fantastic warm weather with some holiday cheer, Novotel Miami Brickell offers the ultimate December vacation.

Novotel Miami Brickell is located at 1500 SW 1st Avenue in Miami. For more information, visit: https://www.novotelmiami.com/ .

