Now's The Time to Take a Virtual Trip Around NSW

The Zoom background collection was curated to inspire wanderlust in the dreaming phase of the travel planning cycle, with NSW backgrounds curated around three key themes - native animals, sunrise and sunset, and spectacular scenery.

The NSW destinations and experiences include stargazing in the Southern Hemisphere's first Dark Sky Park in the Warrumbungles, sea life frolicking underwater along the NSW Coast from Tweed Heads to Narooma, aerial shots of regional NSW including Stockton Beach and Broken Hill, breakfast with Coffs Harbour kangaroos, and a timelapse of the world-famous Sydney Harbour.

"Travel might be postponed, but dreaming about travelling is definitely encouraged via our Zoom-ready assets," said Stephen Mahoney, Acting CEO, Destination NSW.

"Our stunning NSW Zoom backgrounds have been created to keep NSW's unique experiences and destinations top of mind, and to provide inspiration for future holidays makers as they dream about travelling while staying connected and entertained through Zoom calls in the current stay-at-home period," said Mahoney.

With a number of virtual wonderlands and three themes to choose from, join the revolution and take your pick of one of the following Zoom backgrounds to immerse yourself in NSW like never before.

Talk with the animals

Wombats at Symbio Wildlife Park, Central Coast

Meerkats at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo

Kangaroos in Mungo National Park

Fur seals near Montague Island off the coast of Narooma

A mob of emus in Sturt National Park, Tibooburra

Sunrises & Sunsets

Sydney Harbour featuring both the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House

Blue Mountains National Park featuring panoramic views of the Three Sisters

Bondi Beach featuring the very instagrammable Icebergs

Warrumbungle National Park featuring the iconic Breadknife and Grand High Top Walks

Spectacular Scenery

Lord Howe Island

Walls of China , Mungo National Park

Cabbage Tree Bay, Manly

Kosciuszko National Park

Jenolan Caves, Blue Mountains

